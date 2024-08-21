Bartenders Chime In On 12 Drink Orders That Ring Alarm Bells

The average American adult consumed just under three gallons of alcohol in the entirety of 2021, according to the National Institute on Alcohol Abuse and Alcoholism.More people are turning to alcohol to make their nights a little more fun by heading to bars, restaurants, and clubs. In fact, sales in bars and nightclubs totaled more than $247 billion in 2021. One question you might have is: What are people drinking when they go out, and what are the bartenders' reactions?

Advertisement

It's barely a secret that bartenders are almost always judging patrons based on their drink orders. TikTokers have created humorous skits based on real-life customer interactions — and some even suggest there is a "bar code" to live by if you're going out for the night. It must be true, then, that there are some drink orders that raise red flags in your bartender's eyes.

I spoke to Marisol Delarosa, managing partner of the Brass Monkey, Daniel Meursing, CEO and founder of Premier Staff, Eric Trueheart of Black Yeti Beverage, and Maya Falmagne of Osteria Morini, 2A, and Morimoto. These experts gave me the inside scoop on what drinks are eyebrow raising for bartenders. Read on to find out what your drink order might say to your bartender about you — and why it might ring some alarm bells.

Advertisement