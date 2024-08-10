How To Muddle Mint Without All The Proper Cocktail Equipment

Jordan Hughes explains that you should start by placing the mint leaves at the bottom of an empty glass. Lightly press on them to release their essential oils. Then, he says to "gently drag the mint up the inside of the glass, coating the inside of the glass with the aromatic mint oils."

Once that's completed, simply build the rest of the cocktail out in the glass, and use the same bar spoon to "swizzle" the ingredients right in the serving cup. Swizzling refers to the stirring method you use with your bar spoon to mix your drink. In fact, there's a whole category of drinks named after that motion, called swizzles, based on the unique swizzle stick, which originated from a plant in the Caribbean.

So, there's no need for a muddling tool, nor do you need to aggressively crush the fresh mint to extract its optimal flavor. All you need is a bar spoon and just a little bit of know-how to muddle mint for the perfect mojito. If you're headed to the store to pick up ingredients for one, don't forget that mojitos use white rum – not the aged stuff.

