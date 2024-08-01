In The Caribbean, Swizzle Sticks Grow On Trees

You probably don't think of swizzle sticks as anything but an ordinary stirring tool for tropical or tiki-themed drinks, but like many pieces of food or drink hardware, they have their own origin story. What's particularly fun about swizzle sticks is that they weren't actually invented — they were originally plucked straight from a plant.

Advertisement

The term swizzle means "to stir," which makes sense, but the "stick" portion is literal, because the original swizzle stick came in the form of a branch taken from the swizzlestick tree. The name's a slight misnomer; the swizzlestick tree is more of a shrub. The term "swizzle" also covers an entire category of drinks that are stirred using a swizzle stick or bar spoon.

The swizzlestick tree, also known as Quararibea turbinata, is a perennial plant that's native to the Caribbean, and its branches have ends that resemble little propellers. Snap one off a plant, trim it, and voila: You've got a swizzle stick. Not everyone has access to a swizzlestick tree, so the rest of the world has to settle for manufactured ones, but they serve as a nod to the Caribbean no matter where you're enjoying a tropical drink.

Advertisement