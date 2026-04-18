11 Additions That'll Make Your Brunch Mimosas Unforgettable

Who doesn't love an easy, laid-back brunch? Especially one that begins with everyone's favorite brunch-time drink — the mimosa. At its core, the mimosa shines with simplicity and elegance. Sparkling wine and citrus — what could possibly go wrong? But as chefs and bartenders will tell you, the very simplicity you love can lead to boredom and predictability. Truth be told, the mimosa could do with a few subtle tweaks that push the boundaries of creativity.

This spirit of experimentation was on full display at the Nassau Paradise Island Wine and Food Festival, where some of the region's most exciting culinary voices shared their secrets to elevating everyone's favorite mimosa. Among them was Chef Deja Rutherford of Kitchen Culture, known for her exciting, flavor-forward approach; Chef Chellcy Martin of Vell Monkey Foot, whose seasonal, ingredient-led cooking segues seamlessly into easy advice to shake up the best aromatic cocktails; and Dre Hall, bartender at Atlantis Resort in the Bahamas, who helped us focus on getting our fundamentals right.

They're joined by Umberto from Mionetto Prosecco, who brings a deep understanding of sparkling wine to the discussion; Chef Julie Lightbourn of Sip Sip, who breaks down some of the easiest flavor hacks; Chef JJ Johnson, known for bold, globally inspired flavors; and Chef Antonia Lofaso, who isn't afraid to rethink the mimosa altogether. Together, their insights make one thing clear: even small adjustments can go a long way toward elevating your next brunch pour into something far more enjoyable.