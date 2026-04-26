13 Potluck Dishes That Are A Guaranteed Hit
If you want to get invited to the most coveted potlucks, you must bring the right dishes to pass. Whether it's a pool party or backyard barbecue in the summer or an elegant holiday party in the winter, the food can make or break the soirée — and several factors determine whether a specific dish will be a potluck hit or miss.
Not only do potluck dishes satisfy appetites, but they also give party-goers something to discuss as they mix and mingle. So, first and foremost, the recipes need to be crowd-pleasers that appeal to as many tastes as possible. What's more, when choosing the perfect food to bring to a gathering, go with items that are easy to eat while standing or sitting, and that keep the conversation flowing.
While it's fun to pay homage to classic vintage recipes, consider giving yours a modern twist to please all generations and taste buds. It could be as simple as adding one extra ingredient to make the dish extra delicious, or experimenting with different herbs and spices. The potluck dishes on this list are guaranteed hits since they check all of the boxes: They're tasty, timeless, and transportable. Consider making one or two of them the next time you're invited to a party, but be prepared to share the recipes.
1. Boneless Fried Chicken With Hot Honey Mustard
Is there anything more delicious than chicken breasts cut into bite-sized strips, battered, and fried to golden perfection? These bites are only better when they're doused in a mouthwatering sauce made with honey, hot sauce, and Dijon mustard. This crunchy, savory, sweet, and spicy fried chicken dish will have the crowd craving more than one helping, so be sure to make extra. It's a versatile recipe ideal for everything from a fancy baby shower to a casual Super Bowl party.
2. Fancy Shrimp Cocktail
Shrimp cocktail can conjure visions of fancy soirées filled with formally attired guests, and tables covered in white linen tablecloths. That image is outdated, however, since you can enjoy the classic seafood hors d'oeuvre at any gathering — so long as the shrimp is poached, peeled and deveined, and served with the tails on, ideally perched around the rim of a glass filled with cocktail sauce. For a tasty twist on this vintage appetizer, boil the shrimp in a combination of water, ginger ale, cloves, coriander, and bay leaves.
Recipe: Fancy Shrimp Cocktail
3. Classic 3-Cheese Mac And Cheese
If you walk into a party with a casserole dish of ooey-gooey, homemade mac and cheese, you'll probably end up being everyone's favorite guest. When making the popular dish, consider adding a few different cheeses to give the recipe even more richness and depth. As an example, use a mixture of Gouda, Colby, and cheddar for an irresistibly creamy, tangy flavor (and an impressive cheese pull). A bit of grated onion and a dash of cayenne pepper give this mac and cheese more complexity.
Recipe: Classic 3-Cheese Mac and Cheese
4. Turkey And Crispy Bacon Meatloaf
This tried-and-true potluck recipe features an extra-special touch that might make it the meatiest — and tastiest — dish at the party. It will also appeal to guests who don't eat beef, as it's made with lean ground turkey instead. Crispy fried bacon is crumbled and added to the turkey mixture, giving the meatloaf a slight smoky flavor. Top the loaf with tangy ketchup before slicing and serving the bacon-studded meat to party-goers. To make the topping even more flavorful, mix the ketchup with brown sugar and Dijon mustard.
Recipe: Turkey And Crispy Bacon Meatloaf
5. Rotisserie Buffalo Chicken Dip
If you're in a rush but still want to show up at the potluck with something hot, fresh, and (mostly) homemade, start with a rotisserie chicken. Even if pressed for time, you can transform the roasted bird into a creamy, dreamy, spicy Buffalo chicken dip. In this rendition of the ultimate crave-worthy party appetizer, the juicy chicken is blended with cream cheese, Boursin cheese, ranch dressing, and hot sauce. The result is a dish that guests won't be able to stop dipping their chips, celery, or carrot sticks into.
Recipe: Rotisserie Buffalo Chicken Dip
6. Cucumber Sandwiches
Guests feel elegant nibbling on dainty cucumber sandwiches, no matter the party setting. A favorite appetizer in the Midwest, these handheld snacks consist of just a few ingredients, but they're a guaranteed hit at your next potluck party. The recipe starts with a few tubes of Pillsbury Crusty French Loaf, and ends with creamy layers or mayo, cream cheese, and (of course) peeled and thinly sliced cucumbers. You can also add seasonings to kick up the sandwiches' mild flavor.
Recipe: Cucumber Sandwiches
7. Creamy White Chicken Chili
Traditional, tomato-based chili is good, but leave that for another guest to bring. Instead, show up to the celebration with something unexpected: a pot of creamy white chicken chili. Unlike classic beef chili, this version uses ingredients like cream cheese, white cannellini beans, and chicken to give it its signature flavor. This chili has a milder flavor, but you can give it a kick via chili powder or diced green chilies — or just allow party guests to individually adjust their heat level with a bottle of hot sauce.
Recipe: Creamy White Chicken Chili
8. Earthy Mushroom Medley Pot Pie
A pot pie is the ultimate cozy dish to bring to a fall or winter potluck. Making an earthy mushroom version instead of the traditional chicken or beef will please vegetarians, while also providing party-goers with an alternative to meat-heavy dishes. This delicious and hearty mushroom medley pot pie is filled with tender vegetables, herbs, spices, and a creamy sauce, all wrapped in a flaky pastry sheet. With its rich gravy and golden crust, this pot pie is fancy enough to attend even the most elegant of potlucks.
Recipe: Earthy Mushroom Medley Pot Pie
9. Baked Chicken Wings
Bring a batch of crispy Buffalo wings to your next potluck, no messy vat of oil required. Baked wings give you all the flavor and crunch of fried with a lot less mess, and fewer calories. The secret to making sure baked wings don't dry out in the oven is to first marinate them in a flavorful brine of bay leaves, peppercorns, crushed garlic, lemon, and honey. The result is juicy, tender chicken that's just begging to be dipped into cool, creamy blue cheese or ranch dressing.
Recipe: Baked Chicken Wings
10. Creamy And Cheesy Cowboy Casserole
You can never go wrong with a rich casserole crowned with plenty of melted cheese. This creamy and cheesy cowboy casserole offers that and much more, with its flavorful base of ground beef and cream of mushroom soup. Other ingredients like corn, green chiles, and crispy tater tots round out this comforting dish. As the casserole bakes, the cheese melts atop the crunchy tots, creating a culinary match made in heaven that none of the other party guests will be able to resist.
11. Stuffed Shells
Bringing a pan of stuffed shells to the party is a surefire way to get invited back. This classic recipe results in tender pasta shells stuffed with a creamy, gently spiced filling of three types of cheese (ricotta, mozzarella, and Parmesan) and spinach. For best results (and added convenience) use frozen, rather than fresh, spinach. You can also forgo labor-intensive homemade marinara sauce here for the bottled kind without losing any flavor. Bake it all to bubbling, golden-brown perfection, and enjoy.
Recipe: Stuffed Shells
12. Millionaire Mashed Potatoes
With a name like Millionaire Mashed Potatoes, you know this dish is going to be rich. Luckily, you don't need to have a loaded bank account or win the lottery to enjoy it. The mouthwatering mash is blended with warmed heavy cream and chilled cubes of butter to create its signature silky texture. When topped with savory gravy and a sprinkling of fresh parsley or chives, these mashed potatoes will make the perfect accompaniment to any meat dishes the other potluck guests contribute.
Recipe: Millionaire Mashed Potatoes
13. Ramen Noodle Salad
This may not be your grandmother's potluck dish, but it isn't without charm. Ramen noodle salad combines crunchy, savory, sweet, and juicy elements to create a delight for the senses. Served chilled, this salad consists of uncooked ramen noodles — which give the recipe plenty of crunch on their own — as well as shredded cabbage, sunflower seeds, slivered almonds, and mandarin oranges. The Asian-inspired dish is ideal for any type of potluck, but especially refreshing when enjoyed at a backyard summer picnic.
Recipe: Ramen Noodle Salad