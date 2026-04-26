13 Potluck Dishes That Are A Guaranteed Hit

If you want to get invited to the most coveted potlucks, you must bring the right dishes to pass. Whether it's a pool party or backyard barbecue in the summer or an elegant holiday party in the winter, the food can make or break the soirée — and several factors determine whether a specific dish will be a potluck hit or miss.

Not only do potluck dishes satisfy appetites, but they also give party-goers something to discuss as they mix and mingle. So, first and foremost, the recipes need to be crowd-pleasers that appeal to as many tastes as possible. What's more, when choosing the perfect food to bring to a gathering, go with items that are easy to eat while standing or sitting, and that keep the conversation flowing.

While it's fun to pay homage to classic vintage recipes, consider giving yours a modern twist to please all generations and taste buds. It could be as simple as adding one extra ingredient to make the dish extra delicious, or experimenting with different herbs and spices. The potluck dishes on this list are guaranteed hits since they check all of the boxes: They're tasty, timeless, and transportable. Consider making one or two of them the next time you're invited to a party, but be prepared to share the recipes.