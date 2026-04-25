11 Ways To Cook With Whiskey That You Have To Start Trying

If you're considering all the different types of alcohol you might utilize in the kitchen, whiskey may not be the first option you reach for. Wine has plenty of culinary uses, whether you're deglazing a pan or cooking a simple pot of risotto. Beer is great in a batter or for braising. Even the arguably less flavorfully complex vodka is well known for its use in sauces and pastry dough. However, whiskey doesn't often get the same culinary love or widespread use, at least when it comes to home cooks.

Maybe it's because whiskey can feel a little less approachable. It's bold and flavorful, with a passionate, opinionated fanbase. Cooking with whiskey can feel somewhat intimidating, and that's particularly the case if you're not an avid whiskey drinker yourself. However, cooking with the spirit doesn't have to be a process that you avoid just because you're currently unfamiliar with all the ways to do so. There are tons of straightforward — and also unexpected — places in which you can begin incorporating whiskey into your cooking and baking.

To get some top recommendations and tips, we spoke with chefs and restaurateurs in two of the most prominent whiskey states in the nation: Kentucky and Tennessee. Here's what Stephen Goodin, owner and head baker at Dust & Flour Co. in Springfield, Kentucky; chef Karissa Perez from Five Brothers Bar & Kitchen at Heaven Hill Distillery in Bardstown, Kentucky; executive chef Jeff Carter from Dancing Bear Appalachian Bistro in Townsend, Tennessee; chef Marci Mays at Kitchen218 in Pulaski, Tennessee; and Ellen Kelley Bowling, owner of The Old Talbott Tavern in Bardstown, Kentucky had to say.