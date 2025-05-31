The Powerhouse Sauce That Belongs In Your Cocktails
Just like a PhD candidate, a bartender who wants to stand out needs to come up with an entirely new concept. Championing the use of pickle juice in boozy slushies and adding pickle brine to beer is all well and good, but it's pretty mainstream by now. That's why mixologists like Cody Goldstein of Muddling Memories not only proposes a novel drink addition — barbecue sauce — but he also does a fantastic job of defending his thesis. As he told The Takeout, "Barbecue sauce, with its rich, smoky, tangy, and sometimes sweet flavor profile, can add a bold and unexpected twist to certain cocktails, especially those made with dark spirits."
Goldstein taps whiskey, bourbon, and aged rum to work particularly well with his condiment of choice, explaining, "Their deep, oaky notes complement the smokiness of barbecue sauce." As an example of a traditional drink that could be enhanced with this addition, he suggested a barbecue sauce Old Fashioned. He also says the sauce could work in a vodka cocktail such as a bloody Mary, and suggested using it in place of Worcestershire. It goes well with beer, too, in conjunction with hot sauce for a barbecue-flavored michelada. "While it may sound unconventional," said Goldstein, "With careful balancing of acidity, spice, and sweetness, a cocktail infused with barbecue sauce can absolutely be both creative and delicious."
The best ways to add barbecue sauce to cocktails
Before you begin adding barbecue sauce to cocktails willy-nilly, you first need to choose your condiment. To help with this, here's our ranking of popular store-bought barbecue sauces, but you can also make your own by doctoring ketchup with bourbon and maple syrup. The next step is to figure out how to use it. As Cody Goldstein notes, "Incorporating barbecue sauce into a cocktail can be done creatively to enhance depth and smokiness without overpowering the drink." One technique he finds particularly effective is mixing the sauce with sugar and water to create a simple syrup. (He also recommends straining it to remove any chunky bits.) Goldstein recommends this syrup for cocktails made with whiskey or mezcal.
"For a more subtle approach," said Goldstein, "Barbecue-inspired bitters can be crafted by infusing high-proof alcohol with spices commonly found in barbecue sauce — like smoked paprika, black pepper, and molasses — allowing for just a few drops to add complexity." He also suggested mixing barbecue sauce with vinegar and sugar to make a shrub. There's no one way to flavor your drinks with barbecue sauce, since, as Goldstein pointed out, "Each method offers a unique way to layer smoky, sweet, and tangy flavors into inventive and delicious cocktails."
How to make a smoky barbecue bourbon sour
The whiskey sour is a drink that can handle a lot of tinkering. One close cousin, the whiskey smash, switches things up with muddled mint leaves, while the New York sour (which may actually hail from Chicago) adds a red wine float. Cody Goldstein's take on the cocktail makes use of summer's greatest condiment. He described his Smoky BBQ Bourbon Sour, calling it "A simple and surprisingly delicious cocktail a home bartender can create using barbecue sauce."
Goldstein's recipe calls for two ounces of bourbon, ¾ ounce (1 ½ tablespoons) of fresh lemon juice, ½ ounce (1 tablespoon) of simple syrup, and ½ teaspoon of barbecue sauce. He shakes these ingredients with ice to chill the drink, then strains it into a rocks glass filled with fresh ice. As a garnish, he favors either a lemon wheel, or — staying true to the barbecue theme — a slice of candied bacon. So what does the drink taste like? As per Goldstein, "The barbecue sauce adds a subtle smoky sweetness that complements the richness of the bourbon and the tartness of the lemon, making it a bold, approachable twist on a classic sour."