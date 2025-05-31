The Powerhouse Sauce That Belongs In Your Cocktails

Just like a PhD candidate, a bartender who wants to stand out needs to come up with an entirely new concept. Championing the use of pickle juice in boozy slushies and adding pickle brine to beer is all well and good, but it's pretty mainstream by now. That's why mixologists like Cody Goldstein of Muddling Memories not only proposes a novel drink addition — barbecue sauce — but he also does a fantastic job of defending his thesis. As he told The Takeout, "Barbecue sauce, with its rich, smoky, tangy, and sometimes sweet flavor profile, can add a bold and unexpected twist to certain cocktails, especially those made with dark spirits."

Goldstein taps whiskey, bourbon, and aged rum to work particularly well with his condiment of choice, explaining, "Their deep, oaky notes complement the smokiness of barbecue sauce." As an example of a traditional drink that could be enhanced with this addition, he suggested a barbecue sauce Old Fashioned. He also says the sauce could work in a vodka cocktail such as a bloody Mary, and suggested using it in place of Worcestershire. It goes well with beer, too, in conjunction with hot sauce for a barbecue-flavored michelada. "While it may sound unconventional," said Goldstein, "With careful balancing of acidity, spice, and sweetness, a cocktail infused with barbecue sauce can absolutely be both creative and delicious."