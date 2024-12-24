Why A New York Sour Should Actually Be Called A Chicago Sour

New York is home to many cocktail bars and speakeasies where a delicious hand-crafted cocktail is just an order away. Yet, many question if the Big Apple truly had a hand in pioneering famous drinks like the New York Sour. This cocktail is traditionally made with whiskey, simple syrup, lemon juice, and red wine, which are shaken and poured into a glass. More red wine is drizzled on top to form a red layer above the cocktail base. While it may look too pretty to drink, its fruity and sharp taste will convince you otherwise. The drink's origins are a bit muddled, but all signs point to Chicago being its birthplace.

An article published in an 1883 issue of the Chicago Tribune describes a local bartender named Tommy preparing what's believed to be an early version of the drink. "The writer calls it a Whiskey Sour, but the terminology he used suggests Tommy was making a Claret Snap, which was one of the names used for a sour with a red wine float back then," Petr Balcarovsky, lead bartender of The Apparatus Room in Detroit, tells Food and Wine. The cocktail's Chicago roots went under the radar for decades, causing a new nickname — the New York Sour — to emerge after it was printed in a 1934 book called the "Mr. Boston Bartender's Guide."