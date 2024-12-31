Bourbon Is The Boozy Swap For A Common Baking Staple

Bourbon is an American-made whiskey that has been a popular libation since the 15th century. It was once used for medicinal purposes and has a long and fascinating history in the liquor industry. Shockingly, it wasn't until the late 1980s that people tried cooking with it. Since then, bourbon has exploded in the culinary industry because of its pronounced flavor profiles that can enhance any dish it's paired with.

While bourbon is an excellent pairing with savory dishes, it's not surprising that it's also a wonderful baking ingredient. While some liquors are limited in their flavors, bourbon is the opposite. Bursting with notes of vanilla and caramel, it makes a great pairing with just about any type of dessert. Because of these universal flavor notes, bourbon can also be an excellent swap for a baking staple like vanilla extract. If you've run out of vanilla or want to mix things up, here's why you should use bourbon instead next time.