Ina Garten's Favorite Cocktail Is As Classy As She Is

By Ben Hillin
Ina Garten speaking during her Webby Award win Dave Kotinsky/Getty Images

When you puzzle over why Ina Garten is called the Barefoot Contessa, you might think of the Hamptons, fresh ingredients, and Jeffrey. Garten has cultivated an image of a kind, welcoming, and wealthy hostess. So, it's no surprise her favorite cocktail would be a delicious classic: the whiskey sour. She revealed this in a segment on "Late Night with Seth Meyers."

Garten's variation of this classic cocktail only consists of four ingredients: whiskey, simple syrup, lime juice, and lemon juice. The drink is usually served on ice in a rocks glass. Its simplicity is why it's both a classic and classy. Just don't confuse it with the whiskey smash. The simple syrup cuts the heat of the whiskey, while the lime and lemon juice give it a refreshing, sour bite. Like all great cocktails, it has visual appeal: The dark brown whiskey is brightened into a yellow color and accentuated with a maraschino cherry. The whiskey sour is equally at home at a dimly lit cocktail bar, a sports bar, your next cookout, or even just a simple night in.

Should you add egg white to your whiskey sour?

Two whiskey sours with egg added, making them Boston Sours Alexpro9500/Getty Images

Since there are so few elements, the quality and kind of ingredients you use in a whiskey sour will make or break it. Ina Garten's recipe uses Jack Daniel's Tennessee Whiskey, surely because it's available everywhere and a kind of American classic. Most recipes will call for bourbon, but plenty of folks find it too cloyingly sweet when paired with simple syrup. Rye whiskey is a great option if you want your whiskey sour to contain a bit of a spicy, cinnamon-like edge.

The real dividing line, though, is the egg white. Garten's recipe does not include it, but a lot do. Some say it turns into a Boston sour if you add egg. So, what's the right choice? The egg white imparts no flavor and is not hazardous to your health; however, it does add protein that, when shook with all the other ingredients, creates a white froth on top. It gives the cocktail an added texture most find very appealing. Whether you want to add egg white or not is up to you, but I bet you won't regret it if you do.

