Ina Garten's Favorite Cocktail Is As Classy As She Is

When you puzzle over why Ina Garten is called the Barefoot Contessa, you might think of the Hamptons, fresh ingredients, and Jeffrey. Garten has cultivated an image of a kind, welcoming, and wealthy hostess. So, it's no surprise her favorite cocktail would be a delicious classic: the whiskey sour. She revealed this in a segment on "Late Night with Seth Meyers."

Garten's variation of this classic cocktail only consists of four ingredients: whiskey, simple syrup, lime juice, and lemon juice. The drink is usually served on ice in a rocks glass. Its simplicity is why it's both a classic and classy. Just don't confuse it with the whiskey smash. The simple syrup cuts the heat of the whiskey, while the lime and lemon juice give it a refreshing, sour bite. Like all great cocktails, it has visual appeal: The dark brown whiskey is brightened into a yellow color and accentuated with a maraschino cherry. The whiskey sour is equally at home at a dimly lit cocktail bar, a sports bar, your next cookout, or even just a simple night in.