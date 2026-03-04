The Step You Need To Do Before Adding Booze To Salad Dressing

From funky beer-infused vinaigrettes to smoky bourbon coleslaw, adding alcohol to the dressing can be a fun and flavorful way to refresh your salads. However, there are a few important things to keep in mind before heading to the liquor cabinet. "In a restaurant, we would never put raw alcohol in a salad dressing," Jason Stern, executive chef at Boone's restaurant in Atlanta, told The Takeout. The main reason for this is taste: "Raw alcohol is very bitter when it's raw and in recipes," he explained.

Instead, Stern recommends flambéing or otherwise cooking the alcohol out of the dressing before adding it to your salad. This will burn off some (but certainly not all) of the alcohol, and, more importantly, soften the sharply bitter flavor of raw booze. This step is particularly important if you're using strong distilled spirits such as whiskey, vodka, and tequila. In addition to cooking the booze to reduce the harsh flavor, you can balance the alcohol with sugary and fatty ingredients like honey, maple syrup, and the best Costco olive oil.