6 Costco Olive Oils, Ranked Worst To Best

The ancient Greeks believed the olive tree was a sacred gift from the goddess Athena. Today, you can buy a 2-liter bottle of this tree's liquid gold at Costco for around $20. Don't let the family-size jug distract you from the mythos. From whipping up marinades and aiolis to roasting, sautéing, and even baking, olive oil is capable of heroic feats in the kitchen. Is there anything more glorious than a pile of freshly sliced tomatoes and mozzarella finished with a lush green drizzle?

As my Italian mama would say, most things are better with a little olive oil, garlic, and salt. Beyond its deliciousness, olive oil is also packed with healthy fats, antioxidants, and anti-inflammatory properties that may support good health. If you cook and drizzle with it daily, buying olive oil in bulk from Costco gets pretty tempting. But are these giant-sized warehouse buys really any good? From organic and extra virgin to Italian and Tunisian, we sampled six popular varieties to see which Costco olive oil is truly top shelf.