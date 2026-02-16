6 Costco Olive Oils, Ranked Worst To Best
The ancient Greeks believed the olive tree was a sacred gift from the goddess Athena. Today, you can buy a 2-liter bottle of this tree's liquid gold at Costco for around $20. Don't let the family-size jug distract you from the mythos. From whipping up marinades and aiolis to roasting, sautéing, and even baking, olive oil is capable of heroic feats in the kitchen. Is there anything more glorious than a pile of freshly sliced tomatoes and mozzarella finished with a lush green drizzle?
As my Italian mama would say, most things are better with a little olive oil, garlic, and salt. Beyond its deliciousness, olive oil is also packed with healthy fats, antioxidants, and anti-inflammatory properties that may support good health. If you cook and drizzle with it daily, buying olive oil in bulk from Costco gets pretty tempting. But are these giant-sized warehouse buys really any good? From organic and extra virgin to Italian and Tunisian, we sampled six popular varieties to see which Costco olive oil is truly top shelf.
Methodology
At my house, we have two bottles of Graza olive oil in rotation: one is for everyday cooking and the other for drizzling and dipping at the dinner table. (My family members are masters at the latter.) While the viral Graza squeeze bottle is now available at Costco, we already know we love it. For this ranking, I chose six different bottles — a mix of Kirkland Signature and brand-name oils — to try. With a bribe of fresh-baked bread, my family agreed to participate in a straightforward, side-by-side taste using simple methods. We sampled each olive oil at room temperature, first sipping it straight from a spoon, then dipping it with a crusty baguette. (It was important to assess our most common real-world use.)
At the end of our trial, we compared notes on the olive oils' color and clarity, aroma, and overall flavor and mouthfeel. We came up with a unanimous favorite and a couple of letdowns. Note that olive oil availability and pricing may vary by your warehouse location. While Costco carries most of the Kirkland plastic jugs year-round, the smaller, glass-bottled offerings may change by the season. I couldn't find the well-liked Kirkland Signature Terra Di Bari PDO olive oil from Italy in my area, so it was not included in our review.
6. Kirkland Signature Olive Oil
Kirkland Signature Olive Oil is your typical workhorse oil. While not overly exciting, it is undeniably practical. For around $20, you get a jumbo 3-liter jug that's perfectly capable of handling everyday kitchen tasks. Grease sheet pans, brown ground meat, stir-fry vegetables, bake quick breads and cakes — this olive oil can even step in for butter. There's no real flavor to speak of, but sometimes neutral is all you need to get the job done.
Quality-wise, this Kirkland Signature offering lands at the bottom of our list for being a refined olive oil. Compared to extra virgin or cold-pressed olive oils, this lower-grade option has been put through a chemical process to remove flaws, which also eliminates some of its aromatic compounds and health-boosting antioxidants. According to the product label, this refined blend from Costco contains 15% extra virgin olive oil, but the addition only brings a whisper of olive character. For functional tasks and higher heat cooking, this Kirkland Signature Olive Oil is okay. If you're looking for a detectable fruity-peppery flavor for bread-dipping or finishing, Costco has much better options.
5. Kirkland Signature Organic Extra Virgin Olive Oil
The bestselling Kirkland Signature Organic Extra Virgin Olive Oil is, by all accounts, the most beloved olive oil on Costco's website. Noting the current 4.8-star rating from over 6,000 reviews, we had high expectations — but it was nothing to get excited about.
Compared to the refined counterpart, this Costco offering is a higher-grade extra virgin olive oil, boasting the USDA-certified organic seal. While that bump in quality is reflected in the price — $20 gets you 2 liters instead of 3 — there's not much difference in flavor. This oil is unremarkably light in color, weight, and taste, and again, that's not necessarily a bad thing. For everyday cooking and baking, it's a safe and reliable choice. Punched up with seasonings, it could even become a trusty base layer for your marinades and vinaigrettes.
We can appreciate this Kirkland Signature olive oil for what it is: a conscientious pantry staple. Like many mass-market options, it's a multi-country (not single-origin) blend that prioritizes consistency and affordability over distinguishing character. My bottle was stamped with PT (Portugal) and TN (Tunisia), but the vague possibilities range from Argentina to Turkey.
4. Terra Delyssa Organic Extra Virgin Olive Oil
If you're worried about spending your money on fake or fraudulent olive oil, Terra Delyssa Organic Extra Virgin Olive Oil from Tunisia is certified organic and impeccably traceable. Scan the QR code on your product label to see when and where the olives were harvested, milled, tested, and bottled. The brand has also won a slew of prestigious tasting awards, including multiple medals at the New York International Best Olive Oil Competition.
Customer reviews across retail sites and social media praise Terra Delyssa's versatility, dark glass bottle (no microplastics), and affordable, mid-range price. Costco seriously undercuts Target, Walmart, and Meijer with a cellophane-wrapped two-pack (a combined 68 fluid ounces) for about $20.
For warehouse shoppers seeking brand-name bargains, Terra Delyssa could be a fantastic find. The bottle and oil itself are gorgeous, cleanly pouring from the spout to display a surprising sunset-golden hue. Flavor and texture-wise, this oil didn't fully live up to all the hype. While the first impression is mild and smooth, the profile quickly shifts to a lingering aftertaste along with a greasy coating on the tongue. I'd consider it for cooking but not for finishing.
3. Kirkland Signature Extra Virgin Italian Olive Oil
Here's where Costco finally delivers a private-label oil that's functional and flavorful. Poured from the bottle, Kirkland Signature Extra Virgin Italian Olive Oil brings a golden-green hue along with fresh, grassy aromas. The flavor starts fruity but noticeably tips to a peppery, slightly bitter finish. Some of my tasters found it too bitter straight off the spoon, but paired with bread, it balanced out.
The Kirkland Extra Virgin Italian leans more assertive than neutral, but not overly so. This is a versatile Italian olive oil to wake up otherwise simple dishes like tomato-basil bruschetta, roasted vegetables, and grilled steak or pork. It landed in the middle of our ranking because it's packaged in plastic instead of glass. At my local warehouse, it was also the priciest of the lot at $27.99 for 2 liters. However, you do mostly get what you pay for here. Unlike Kirkland's comparatively bland multi-origin olive oils, this single-origin EVOO is grown, pressed, and bottled in Italy according to strict standards of authenticity and flavor. Each bottle comes stamped with Bureau Veritas certification for traceability.
2. Kirkland Signature 100% Spanish Extra Virgin Olive Oil
Kirkland Signature 100% Spanish Extra Virgin Olive Oil came close to claiming our top spot. From spoon to bread, this cold-extracted EVOO displayed a smoky, peppery character that deliciously distinguished it from the rest of the Costco lineup. The vibe is bold and herbaceous and mostly balanced, except for a touch of green bitterness at the finish. We weren't too bothered, especially given the superb quality and value. Costco sells this Kirkland Spanish olive oil in a generous 3-liter plastic jug for around $28.
I was surprised to learn Spain is the world's top producer of olive oil (not Italy or Greece). This distinctive, single-origin product comes labeled with ISO certification to ensure authenticity, and it's ideal for higher-heat frying to delicate finishing. I'm envisioning many tapas nights with patatas bravas, garlic shrimp, and marinated Manchego — it's going to take some work to consume the bulk quantity. If you decide to buy this Kirkland Spanish olive oil, consider decanting smaller amounts into dark glass bottles for daily use. Keep the main container tightly sealed in a cool, dark cabinet to limit exposure to sunlight and air and prevent rancidity (spoilage).
1. Ottavio Early Harvest Extra Virgin Olive Oil
The Ottavio Early Harvest Extra Virgin Olive Oil takes the top spot as our unanimous favorite and all-around best olive oil currently available at Costco. Another outstanding single-origin oil from Spain, this EVOO delivered the most sophisticated flavor without any jarring shifts at the finish. It's wonderfully fresh, fruity, and peppery, hitting all the harmonious notes you expect in a high-quality olive oil. But it's not too robust for anybody. My tasters double and triple-dipped hunks of bread into this one. The texture is clean but luxuriously smooth.
Ottavio is a private-label food brand distributed by Valco Enterprises in Delaware, and we've spotted the brand's oils at Walmart, Amazon, H-E-B, and gourmet shops at much higher price points. Costco shoppers can get a conveniently sized 1-liter dark glass bottle of Ottavio Early Harvest Extra Virgin Olive Oil for $12. Early harvest means the olives were just picked between October and November 2025. The result is a small-batch, premium-tasting oil that preserves the highest level of antioxidants and nutrients. Of all the oils tested, this is your affordable daily luxury for cooking and drizzling with abandon.