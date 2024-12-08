The Booze You Should Be Adding To Coleslaw
When you think of coleslaw, you probably picture the reliable side dish that no backyard barbecue or summertime potluck spread is complete without. It's tangy, crisp, and refreshing and seems to have undergone very few changes throughout its delicious history. But what if coleslaw is tired of being predictable and wants to bring something new to the picnic table? Enter bourbon — the bold and smoky spirit that adds some complexity to an old favorite.
Bourbon-laced coleslaw isn't about putting on a show; it's more about creating balance. The bourbon's smooth sweetness, combined with its caramel and vanilla notes, enhances the slaw's tang while its oaky undertones, with a touch of char, balance the sharpness of the more acidic ingredients. The result? A more well-rounded and flavorful slaw that might even make the Colonel himself reconsider KFC having the best coleslaw. And if you really want to give your slaw an upgrade, toss in some crispy bacon. The bacon's saltiness and smokiness paired with the rich sweetness of the bourbon? Chef's kiss.
How to pull off this boozy twist
In a bowl, whisk together the usual slaw ingredients — mayonnaise, mustard, garlic powder, salt, and pepper — with some chili powder, lime juice, brown sugar, and, of course, the bourbon. Pour this boozy dressing over your chopped cabbage and toss to make sure every crunchy bite is packed with flavor. Try to resist grabbing your fork just yet—you'll want to cover the slaw and stick it in the fridge to chill for at least two hours to really let those flavors meld. Right before serving the slaw, add the bacon so it doesn't lose its crispness.
Of course, if you'd rather keep it vegetarian friendly, you can swap out the bacon for a dash of smoked paprika. The bourbon, though? Now, that's non-negotiable. Whether it's piled onto some hot pepper smoked pork or added as an upgrade to the humble tomato sandwich, this slaw knows how to bring the party — and booze — right to your plate.