The Booze You Should Be Adding To Coleslaw

When you think of coleslaw, you probably picture the reliable side dish that no backyard barbecue or summertime potluck spread is complete without. It's tangy, crisp, and refreshing and seems to have undergone very few changes throughout its delicious history. But what if coleslaw is tired of being predictable and wants to bring something new to the picnic table? Enter bourbon — the bold and smoky spirit that adds some complexity to an old favorite.

Bourbon-laced coleslaw isn't about putting on a show; it's more about creating balance. The bourbon's smooth sweetness, combined with its caramel and vanilla notes, enhances the slaw's tang while its oaky undertones, with a touch of char, balance the sharpness of the more acidic ingredients. The result? A more well-rounded and flavorful slaw that might even make the Colonel himself reconsider KFC having the best coleslaw. And if you really want to give your slaw an upgrade, toss in some crispy bacon. The bacon's saltiness and smokiness paired with the rich sweetness of the bourbon? Chef's kiss.