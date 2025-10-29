How Do Blanco, Reposado, And Añejo Tequila Differ?

Tequila can only legally be made in Mexico because of Denomination of Origin laws, specifically in the state of Jalisco and only some areas of Guanajuato, Michoacán, Nayarit, and Tamaulipas. It also must be made with at least 51% blue Weber agave, though most tequilas of quality specify that they use 100%. They are also all fermented and at least twice distilled.

These different varieties get their unique traits because of how long and how they're aged, not because of different ingredients. Blanco is aged the least, with some varieties not being aged at all and the oldest being aged for two months at most. Reposado, on the other hand, is always aged and sits in steel or wood barrels for up to one year and no less than two months. Añejo is the well-matured grandfather of the others, aged for between one and three years. Añejos are always aged in oak, and the barrels cannot be larger than 600 liters to ensure enough of the wood's qualities are imparted into the spirit.

The difference between añejo and extra añejo tequila is the aging requirement — the latter has a three-year minimum. For a very unique variety, you can look into cristalino tequila, which differs from tequila blanco because it's aged in oak but then filtered to look clear.