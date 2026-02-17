Beer Is Your Ticket To Eating More Salad — Here's How

Let's get one thing straight from the get-go –- we're not talking about some kind of sacrificial trade-off where you forgo drinking a beer until you've eaten a salad. Rather, a bowl of greens becomes much more appealing with an appetizing dressing and beer is your secret weapon to achieving that. I'll admit, adding suds to salad dressing never crossed my mind. That is, until Jackie Abril-Carlile, a chef instructor at Auguste Escoffier School of Culinary Arts, gave us some insight into making salad dressing with beer. "Beer works well in scratch-made salad dressings and marinades," she said. "It can replace or supplement traditional acids such as vinegar."

But where to start? Abril-Carlile had a few recommendations beginning with a classic that's perfect for topping a Mediterranean salad. "For a balsamic-style vinaigrette, a darker, more robust beer helps carry flavor through the emulsion," Abril-Carlile said.

Once you've got the right brew in hand, making the dressing is really as simple as turning on a blender. "I create a permanent emulsion using a blender or food processor with Dijon mustard as the emulsifier," Abril-Carlile said. "Beer, vinegar (if used), herbs, spices, and mustard are blended first, followed by a slow stream of neutral oil such as canola." A slow, steady hand is crucial; otherwise, you risk breaking the dressing. As far as how much oil is needed, it depends. Tasting as you go will help you find the ratio you prefer. "While the general ratio is approximately one part liquid to three parts oil, flavor and texture guide the final balance."