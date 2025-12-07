The Very First Step You Can't Skip Before Cooking With Beer (But Many People Do)

From bread to cheese, there's no shortage of compelling ways to incorporate the flavor of beer into gastronomic delights. Steaming mussels in suds or adding a splash of beer to popular Indian fare elevates the taste of each dish in ways few other ingredients can. However, folks commonly get too excited about cooking with a tasty brew and forget to sample the product beforehand, making the flavor profile a bit of a mystery until someone takes the first bite.

When The Takeout spoke with Karen Malzone, co-owner of Odd Bird Brewing in Stockton, New Jersey, she urged people to take a moment to appreciate the flavor of the beer they're using to upgrade food. "It's always good to make sure the beer you're using has the right flavor profile," she said. Understanding the nuances of the brew you choose to include isn't the only benefit of giving it a taste beforehand. "If your palate is refined enough to catch any contamination, spoilage, or off-flavors, even better."

This is no different than any other ingredient one would add to a dish. You don't start tossing sumac into a recipe if you aren't familiar with how it tastes, right? Well, that robust, hoppy IPA on the store shelf is going to be poles apart from the funky Belgian gueuze sitting nearby. Taking a quick swig first is the only way to know for sure what that contrast tastes like. As a bonus to tasting beer to make sure it's just right for your recipe, Malzone says, "A sip of beer may make for a merry chef, anyway."