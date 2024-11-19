Why Does Belgian Geueze Beer Taste So Funky?

Beer is one of the oldest and most popular alcoholic beverages in the world, with many countries brewing their own unique styles. Whether it's a craft beer, stout, or the ever-popular lager, there's a type out there for almost every taste bud. Belgium is a country that's known for its beer culture, with unique fermentation methods and over 250 breweries. The topic recently came up in a conversation between the Takeout team and LJ Whirley, certified cicerone and associate director of culinary arts at Newfields in Indianapolis.

As the conversation turned to Belgian beer, Whirley specifically mentioned a traditionally blended variety called geueze beer (pronounced "gooze"). This is a type of sour beer which Whirley describes as "golden in color and acidic to drink –- an excellent companion to a big stinky cheese."

The funky taste comes from the three different batches of lambic beer, according to Whirley, "a 1-year old, 2-year old, and 3-year old, blended together by the blendmaster." As Whirley explains it, " The reasoning behind the blending of the beers is to offer the funk and acid of the 3-year tamed by the youth of the 'yet to get too funky' 1-year and the stability of the 2-year." Its readiness is determined by taste by the blendmaster.