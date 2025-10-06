The Best Type Of Beer To Use For Cooking The Tastiest Beer Brats

Jenn Klein mentioned several different types of beer that work well for brat boiling. These include German-style lagers such as helles, märzen, dunkel, Vienna, or Oktoberfest. As she characterized them, "These beers have a malt backbone that pairs well with the contrasting salty flavors in brats." Klein also endorsed pilsners and bocks, saying that the former are crisp enough to cut through the sausages' fattiness, while the latter have roasted flavors that will pair especially well with brats that have been boiled in beer before grilling.

Amber ales are like less intense bocks, so they work in much the same way. Hefeweizens or unfruited weissbiers are another option. "These beers have unique aromas and flavors from the brewing process that pair well with spices in the brat, but also work well with toppings you would add, things like grilled onions or mustard," Klein said.

Klein advised, "Do not overthink it. There is not one perfect beer for each type of brat or toppings; there are several that work well." Beer in general tends to be brat-friendly, since, as she pointed out, "Brats have a ton of great elements, spices and saltiness that pair well with hops, yeast character or spice notes in the beer. Salty and sweet are always a great combination. Alcohol helps to cut through some fattiness." You should spare some thought for your chosen toppings, though, since mustard, ketchup, raw or cooked onions, or sauerkraut will all influence the flavor.