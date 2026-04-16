Review: Taco Bell's New Diablo Nuggets And Zab Sauce Are Appointment Eating

They say a rolling stone gathers no moss, and the same could be said of Taco Bell. The chain is always making a run for the border, and coming back with new ideas and delivering fresh items. It sometimes seems there are new Taco Bell items (whether popular or not) being released in its stores every five minutes. Just last month, at its annual flex-Mex fête — Live Más Live — the company teased and treated its guests to more than 20 items that will be making their debut in 2026 or beyond. As spring is now in full swing, Taco Bell is ready to drop three new items for fans and curious passersby to order up: Diablo Dusted Crispy Chicken Nuggets, Zab's Chicken Ranch Nacho Fries, and Triple Double Crunchwrap.

Besides the extra descriptive adjectives, these new items sound like old ones, just dressed up in novel ways and flavors. How devilish exactly are these new nuggs? Who's Zab and why is he getting so possessive of Taco Bell's Nacho Fries, in a ranchy way? How many points and rebounds did this novel Crunchwrap actually tally in its Triple Double?

Ultimately, the only question that matters is: Are they any good? The Takeout took out each for a taste test ride to find out. Now the truth can be revealed in this saucy chew and review.