Review: Taco Bell Brings Funky Flavor And Plenty Of Meat With Its New Chicken Menu Items

Fast food chicken is a big business. From poultry-first brands like KFC and their finger-lickin'-good food to burger chains like McDonald's, which sold a mind-boggling volume of nuggets last year, a good fast food menu includes some white meat. Taco Bell is no stranger to chicken dishes, and now they're making one a permanent menu item, while a newcomer slides in as a limited-time snack. Don't worry, beef is still on the menu, too, thanks to a limited-time steak dish.

Cantina Chicken Rolled Quesadilla is the latest permanent menu item for those looking to Live Mas. Featuring slow-roasted Cantina Chicken, a three-cheese blend, and creamy chipotle sauce, along with a side of sour cream and Verde Salsa, this is a reimagining of the original Cantina Chicken Quesadilla. Joining the Rolled Quesadilla are the new Crispy Chicken Crunchwrap Sliders. The dish features tortilla chip–coated Crispy Chicken Nuggets, layered with a three-cheese blend and either a chipotle sauce or a Jalapeño Honey Mustard sauce, inside a snack-sized Crunchwrap. Finally, the Steak and Guac Nacho Fries are a pile of seasoned fries topped with marinated steak, nacho cheese, chipotle sauce, guacamole, and sour cream.

I made my way to Taco Bell the day the new items were released to try them out. Read on to find out if chicken — or steak — should be part of your next order.