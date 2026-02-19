Taco Bell's Chicken Bacon Ranch Street Chalupas And Nacho Fries Review: You Can't Go Wrong With Either

The Doobie Brothers once encouraged its fans that "Takin' It To The Streets," in the song of the same name, is where many find authentic credibility. This is especially true of fast food, where words like "street tacos" invite such thoughts of items that were genuine, down-to-earth, and more delicious than ones made far away from the curb. Taco Bell has embraced this street cred, starting in 2024 with Cheesy Street Chalupas, and a year later, returned to a similar avenue with the Toasted Cheddar Street Chalupa. In 2026, the chain is once again takin' it to the street with the Chalupa, and its side piece Nacho Fries, but this time, chicken, bacon bits, and Avocado Ranch Sauce are here to flavor things up.

In a statement, Liz Matthews, Taco Bell's global chief food innovation officer, noted, "Chicken Bacon Ranch is a flavor that people instantly recognize and love." She added, "By pairing it with our Street Chalupas — a form that earns more and more fans with each passing iteration — we're giving this iconic combo a new platform to shine in a way that's unmistakably Taco Bell."

So, are these new Chicken Bacon Ranch items worthy of a run to your nearest Taco Bell, or should you not even bother to put on your running shoes, unless you're looking to kick these street guys back to the curb? The Takeout took both the Chicken Bacon Ranch Street Chalupas and the Nacho Fries out for a test drive, and now we're ready to reveal all in this chicken-y, bacon-y, and ranch-y chew and review.