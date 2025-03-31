Review: Taco Bell's Newest Chalupas And Loaded Nacho Fries Are Missing Something Más

In early March, Taco Bell's Live Más Live 2025 promotional extravaganza included previews of a wide variety of edible creations that would be hitting the chain's menus in the not-too-distant future — including Rolled Poblano Quesadillas, the Quesocrisp Taco, Flamin' Hot Burritos, and Steak and Queso Crunchwrap Sliders. One novel item that was previewed at the event, which we didn't see available for sampling, was the Toasted Cheddar Street Chalupa.

Well, now this item is on Taco Bell menus, alongside new Caliente Cantina Chicken Nacho Fries. Since we couldn't try these at Live Más Live, The Takeout was eager to visit a Taco Bell to taste-test these new menu additions.

The Toasted Cheddar Street Chalupas represent a marriage of the chain's Toasted Cheddar Chalupas and Cheesy Street Chalupas. These taco-sized chalupas have a crispy cheese exterior and a new Chile Lime Crema Sauce. The Caliente Cantina Chicken Nacho Fries, on the other hand, incorporate Taco Bell's elusive Nacho Fries, along with slow-roasted Cantina Chicken, a new Caliente Sauce, nacho cheese sauce, and more. Here's what you need to know about Taco Bell's latest menu additions.