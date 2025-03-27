The Only State Where You Can Order Taco Bell's New Crispalupa

Like all fast food chains, Taco Bell is known for testing its future releases in select marketplaces to see how they fare before hitting stores nationwide. The fast food company is now testing something called a Crispalupa, which appears to be a cross between a Chalupa shell and a pita pocket stuffed with ingredients from the Cantina chicken menu — roasted chicken, lettuce, pico de gallo, spicy ranch, and shredded cheddar cheese. It's currently only available in one city for now, Atlanta, Georgia, so if you're a resident of the area, keep your eyes peeled for this experimental new item. You can expect it to cost anywhere from $3.49 to $4.49 depending on the location.

I accidentally stumbled upon the entire Cantina Menu testing phase in my wife's home state of Wisconsin some years back, as well as some breakfast tots that coincidentally ended up at the Taco Bell by me. It can be pretty fun to try these things before they see the light of day. The Crispalupa seems like it has the potential for being a decent eat-on-the-run item since its format could help prevent all the stuff from falling out of it, which is certainly promising.