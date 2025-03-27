The Only State Where You Can Order Taco Bell's New Crispalupa
Like all fast food chains, Taco Bell is known for testing its future releases in select marketplaces to see how they fare before hitting stores nationwide. The fast food company is now testing something called a Crispalupa, which appears to be a cross between a Chalupa shell and a pita pocket stuffed with ingredients from the Cantina chicken menu — roasted chicken, lettuce, pico de gallo, spicy ranch, and shredded cheddar cheese. It's currently only available in one city for now, Atlanta, Georgia, so if you're a resident of the area, keep your eyes peeled for this experimental new item. You can expect it to cost anywhere from $3.49 to $4.49 depending on the location.
I accidentally stumbled upon the entire Cantina Menu testing phase in my wife's home state of Wisconsin some years back, as well as some breakfast tots that coincidentally ended up at the Taco Bell by me. It can be pretty fun to try these things before they see the light of day. The Crispalupa seems like it has the potential for being a decent eat-on-the-run item since its format could help prevent all the stuff from falling out of it, which is certainly promising.
Taco Bell is also testing something awfully similar to the former Beefy Crunch Burrito
Taco Bell is also testing out a new Flamin' Hot Burrito, this one in the Oklahoma City area. This item will be $2 and features an intriguing-sounding Flamin' Hot seasoned rice, seasoned beef, Flamin' Hot Fritos, nacho cheese, and sour cream. This was previewed at this year's Live Más Live event and is slated for release sometime this year. The date for that release hasn't been announced yet.
Something notable about the Flamin' Hot Burrito is how similar it is to the discontinued cult favorite, the Beefy Crunch Burrito, which was made with seasoned rice, seasoned beef, Flamin' Hot Fritos, nacho cheese, and sour cream. The Flamin' Hot Burrito is almost an identical build, save the flavor of the new rice.
What's different between the two new test items is that the Crispalupa wasn't announced during the Live Más Live event, so if that gets positive feedback in Atlanta, we might see it as an unannounced drop later this year. That's the thing about Taco Bell, sometimes it's less about the new items we generally look forward to, but more about the surprises we get along the way.