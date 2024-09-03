What Exactly Are The Fiesta Strips At Taco Bell?

Certain almost-existential questions arise when pondering Taco Bell. Is this Mexican food, or was it ever? Are the menu items rooted in reality or the fever dream of corporate chefs operating at the nexus of fast food innovation and a vague Tex-Mex culinary ethos? After all, Taco Bell gave us the Flamin' Hot Cool Ranch Doritos Loco Taco. But maybe it's best not to dig too deep. Instead, asking what something with a name as vague as Fiesta Strips could be is a more fruitful use of our time.

I admit that my patronage of Taco Bell has been spotty lately, so my familiarity with many current items is weak. Fiesta Strips got me excited, though, as I pictured Taco Bell's take on chicken strips, perhaps with a zesty seasoning blend dusted on and a sauce that combines maybe nacho cheese and ranch. Or, I thought, these might be some savory take on the iconic cinnamon twists.

The truth, unfortunately, is a little boring, especially since Taco Bell doesn't generally traffic in boring. Fiesta Strips are merely strips of fried tortillas that come in a triad of red, orange, and purple. They add color and crunch to a wide variety of Taco Bell menu items, which can veer towards mush at times, but they lack the spice and pizzazz of other menu elements. That said, they are one of our favorite Taco Bell add-ons, as nothing really matches what they bring to the party.

