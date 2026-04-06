Andrew Zimmern's Favorite 'Cheap' Fish - And His Top Cooking Tips

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There's one particular line in Andrew Zimmern's new cookbook that shows just how much seafood means to him, both in a personal and professional sense: "Hope is abundant in our waters." The Emmy and James Beard Award-winning TV personality and chef co-authored "The Blue Food Cookbook: Delicious Recipes for a Sustainable Future" with Barton Seaver to share the joy in cooking sustainable seafood, be it through shopping in-season, reading labels, or embracing new types of fish.

The book, which was created in partnership with Fed by Blue, is extensive and shows the pride Zimmern takes in his work across food equity and climate activism. But perhaps one of the most important takeaways is that sustainable seafood doesn't need to be expensive — something we wanted to explore further by learning Zimmern's top tips for saving money at the grocery store.

The Takeout caught up with Zimmern to flesh out one of his and Seaver's key pieces of advice from The Blue Food Cookbook: "Buying great quality seafood is ultimately easy, and it's available to everyone in a range of product forms, and can be found in any grocery store, specialty shop, or big box market." Here's what he had to say.