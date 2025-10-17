The 6-To-1 Rule To Save Money (And Time) At The Grocery Store
Some people consider grocery shopping a chore, while others find it to be more of an adventure — what exciting finds will we score this week, and what are we going to do with them? Still, one thing nearly every shopper has in common these days is sticker shock, since yes, food prices continue to rise. Eating out is even more expensive, though, so we'll just have to suck it up and shop smarter.
Back in the late aughties, whenever anyone raised an issue, the automatic answer was, "There's an app for that." These days, it's more likely to be a TikTok video. In this case, the video du jour meant to solve everyone's grocery store woes revolves around the 6-to-1 shopping rule created by food content creator Will Coleman.
@chefwillco
My 6 to 1 grocery method makes shopping cheaper and easier! Let me know how you like this grocery shopping method. #6to1method
The rule is actually a shortcut shopping list that lets you skip the specifics but instead focus on purchasing six different vegetables, five fruits, four sources of protein (meat, tofu, eggs, etc.), three starches (like rice, noodles, or bread), two sauces or spreads, plus one "fun thing." According to Coleman, these purchases should take you through an entire week of meal planning. He feels the 6-to-1 rule will also save you money and time. You won't be buying anything unnecessary that would wind up going to waste, and there's no reason to wander from aisle to aisle aimlessly when you're purchasing from specific categories.
The 6-to-1 rule might not work for everyone
While Will Coleman insists on TikTok that the 6-to-1 rule has worked for "me, my homies, and everybody on social media that has tried it," your mileage may vary. One person commenting on the video points out that the rule seems tailored to solo shoppers and might be more difficult for a family to implement, while others admit they really don't eat that many fruits and vegetables. If this sounds like you, being a 6-to-1-er could mean you'd be shelling out big bucks for stuff that just rots in your produce bin. Even if you buy canned or frozen produce, pantries and freezers can only hold so much. You might need fewer proteins, too. For example, a single rotisserie chicken might make several weeknight meals, especially if you make a batch of homemade stock.
Yet another way the 6-to-1 method may let you down is by not allowing you to take advantage of all the deals your supermarket offers. Perhaps the meat department has 50% off on steaks or there's a BOGO on butter. In that instance, why pass up the chance to stock up and fill your freezer? (Yes, butter freezes quite nicely.) Also, where do staples like salt and flour fit in? Nor do beverages appear to be covered, unless you own a juicer or stick with tap water. Finally, that "one fun item" doesn't mean you have license to bust your budget on caviar or foie gras (unless they, too, are deeply discounted).
How to make the 6-to-1 rule work for you
There are certainly some valid concerns about 6-to-1 shopping, but Will Coleman stands by his system. He has actually addressed many questions folks have, giving examples of how the flexibility of the 6-to-1 method can help meal planning for larger families, picky eaters, vegetarians, and more.
If you are provisioning a whole group, simply scale up how much of each product you're getting. Multiples count as one item, so three bags of salad mix needn't take up half your vegetable allowance. You also don't need to buy fresh — prepared salads, canned tomatoes, or dried beans will work, and frozen fruits are just as acceptable as fresh ones. If you're not a big fan of produce, you might need to brainstorm ways to make the generous allowance work for you — recipes like spaghetti sauce, chili, or even pizza call for one or more vegetables. You might also enjoy a fruit smoothie or blueberry pancakes for breakfast and a tasty apple crumble for dessert.
Proteins on this plan don't need to be meat, either. Nut butters, eggs, cheese, and yogurt will all work, as will plant-based meat substitutes. As for starches, think bread, pasta, potatoes, and rice, along with grains like bulgur or quinoa. Sauces and spreads can stretch to include dips like hummus or condiments like ketchup.
@chefwillco
If you're looking to use the 6 to 1 grocery shopping method and are curious if it'll work for your family, then this video is for you.
Finally, you could always consider other "by the numbers" shopping hacks to see if one of these is a better fit. These include the 5-4-3-2-1 grocery method (also from the 6-to-1 creator) that cuts things down to five vegetables, four fruits, three proteins, two sauces, and one grain, as well as the 3-3-2-2-1 hack that promotes the purchase of three proteins, three vegetables, two fruits, two grains, and a single dip or spread.
More ways to save on groceries
Whether or not you choose to shop using the 6-to-1 method, there are some other rules you can follow that will help you maximize your savings at the supermarket. The number one rule may also be the most boring: Make a list before you start shopping. Paper and pencil too 20th century for you? That's okay; there's an app for that. Quite a few of them, actually, from simple note-taking apps to ones that allow you to sort purchases by store section and sync your list with ones made by other household members.
You should also sign up for your preferred stores' loyalty programs whenever possible — yes, they are tracking your purchases, and what of it? It's not terrible to have the store send you coupons tailored to your specific purchasing patterns, and the savings can be significant. If you download the store's app, you might also be able to clip e-coupons strictly on an as-needed basis. If you're interested in an item and the label notes that you get $0.50 off with a coupon, open the app and download it on the spot instead of wasting time collecting coupons for items you're unlikely to use.
Don't be afraid to shop for clearance items, either. Many of these items may be marked down simply because the store needs to make room for new stock, but even stuff nearing its sell-by date can be stored in the freezer for later use. I'm a big fan of Kroger "Woohoo!" buys myself (even if they no longer use this terminology), so much so that I frequently base my meals around them.