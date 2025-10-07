The 3-3-2-2-1 Grocery Shopping Hack Makes Creating Balanced Meals Super Easy

With grocery prices soaring these days, we're no longer leisurely strolling through the supermarket tossing whatever strikes our fancy into the cart. Instead, the internet is awash in hacks that are supposed to help us shop smarter, such as the 3-3-2-2-1 method. (Not to be confused with the 3-3-2-2 method, which is a butcher's trick for perfectly seared steaks). This involves buying three types of protein, three different vegetables, two fruits, two grain products, and one dip or spread. Laurie Hise, who blogs about budgeting on her website Passionate Penny Pincher, told The Takeout all abou it. "It can work if you have a plan," Hise said. "Not only will this help to do your grocery shopping on a budget, but this will also help with picking the right ingredients to eat healthier."

She added a caveat, though: "The trick is buying the right veggies, proteins, grains, fruit, and spreads that will work together for multiple meals. If done right, it's balanced, can be efficient, and it prevents you from buying random ingredients that end up sitting in the pantry or spoil, resulting in waste." If, on the other hand, you live alone and are unlikely to eat all those perishables before they spoil (five fruits and vegetables is rather a lot if you're not particularly partial to produce), you might need to tailor the plan to better suit your own needs and preferences. Either that or buy shelf-stable products.