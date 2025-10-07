The 3-3-2-2-1 Grocery Shopping Hack Makes Creating Balanced Meals Super Easy
With grocery prices soaring these days, we're no longer leisurely strolling through the supermarket tossing whatever strikes our fancy into the cart. Instead, the internet is awash in hacks that are supposed to help us shop smarter, such as the 3-3-2-2-1 method. (Not to be confused with the 3-3-2-2 method, which is a butcher's trick for perfectly seared steaks). This involves buying three types of protein, three different vegetables, two fruits, two grain products, and one dip or spread. Laurie Hise, who blogs about budgeting on her website Passionate Penny Pincher, told The Takeout all abou it. "It can work if you have a plan," Hise said. "Not only will this help to do your grocery shopping on a budget, but this will also help with picking the right ingredients to eat healthier."
She added a caveat, though: "The trick is buying the right veggies, proteins, grains, fruit, and spreads that will work together for multiple meals. If done right, it's balanced, can be efficient, and it prevents you from buying random ingredients that end up sitting in the pantry or spoil, resulting in waste." If, on the other hand, you live alone and are unlikely to eat all those perishables before they spoil (five fruits and vegetables is rather a lot if you're not particularly partial to produce), you might need to tailor the plan to better suit your own needs and preferences. Either that or buy shelf-stable products.
Balanced meals on a budget
As might be inferred from the name of her blog, Hise is all about saving money at the supermarket. Even though numerous grocery items are getting more expensive these days, a 3-3-2-2-1 shop can still be wallet-friendly as long as you put some thought into it. For starters, Hise advises setting a budget so you don't overspend. She also pointed out that you should probably shop your own pantry first, or at least be aware of what's in there. (There's no point buying pickled beets if you've already got three jars waiting to be used up.)
Also, don't be too loyal to any one store. "Sale prices and specialties are significantly lower at different stores. This can save a bundle and is well worth the extra trip at least every other week," said Hise. Another suggestion: "Don't be brand specific. If you need a certain item for a meal this week, buy whichever brand is on sale at the best price per ounce." Consider purchasing generic items, too, since this can be the easiest way to save money on groceries.
Finally, you might want to break that 3-3-2-2-1 rule if you find a really good deal on something you use all the time, such as butter or chicken breasts. After all, you don't need to eat them up inside of a week. "Use your freezer — make your meal stretch, encourage balanced eating, prevent emergency spending, and make your dollar go farther," Hise recommended.