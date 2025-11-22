Turn Homemade Stock Into An Umami Powerhouse With An Ancient Ingredient

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

You know as well as we do that making your own stock at home is a terrific way to boost the flavor of whatever you add it to, whether that's a soup, a stew, or a braise. But how do you make that stock even more robust? How do you put the thin, watery stuff they sell in cartons at the supermarket to shame? By adding some umami bombs, of course. You could upgrade soup with fish sauce, but why not use an ancient ingredient called kombu (aka edible kelp)?

We talked to Maricel Gentile, chef and owner of Maricel's Kitchen as well as the author of "Maricel's Simply Asian Cookbook," and she told us everything we need to know. "Kombu is pure umami from the sea," she says. "It adds depth and roundness without salt." In fact, umami was discovered in part thanks to kombu — in 1908, a Japanese chemist named Kikunae Ikeda extracted glutamic acid salts from kelp and determined it was the source of its savory flavor. (If "glutamic" sounds familiar, it might be because of monosodium glutamate, which adds umami flavor to all sorts of foods now that it's shed its bad reputation.) "The natural glutamates in the seaweed give stock a body that bones alone cannot achieve," Gentile says.