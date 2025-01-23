The Single Ingredient Upgrade Your Store-Bought Stock Needs

There's nothing quite like a warm, hearty soup or stew on a chilly day. While homemade stock is ideal, it's not always realistic for the time-strapped home cook — not everyone has a stock bag in the freezer full of vegetable scraps, ready to toss into a pot. That's where store-bought stock comes to the rescue, providing a quick and easy base for countless recipes. But while these products do the job, they often lack the depth and richness of a homemade version. Fortunately, there's a simple upgrade that can transform even the most basic boxed stock: garlic.

For a subtle flavor, crush a few garlic cloves to release their natural oils before warming them briefly in olive oil. If you're looking for a bolder kick, finely mince the garlic instead — this adds a more intense, warm flavor. Either method will infuse the stock with depth and complexity, enhancing the broth without overpowering it. If you're short on time or prefer a more effortless approach, you can pick jarred garlic over fresh garlic, which still delivers plenty of flavor. As the garlic simmers with the stock, it creates a rich aroma. Your kitchen is filled with that comforting, home-cooked scent, as if you've been slow-cooking for hours. It's a simple way to make store-bought stock taste fresher and fuller, giving you that satisfying feeling of a homemade touch without the extra chopping and cleanup.