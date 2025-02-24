The Big Difference Between Farm-Raised And Wild-Caught Salmon

It's widely known that salmon is great for our health. These fatty fish have high levels of omega-3, which has been linked to numerous health benefits like reducing the risk of heart disease and some types of cancer. However, those who want to start eating more salmon often face the dilemma between buying farm-raised or wild-caught fish.

To start with, it's important to know that both farm-raised and wild-caught salmon are healthy and that neither one is going to be bad for you. More importantly, experts agree that the benefits of eating any type of salmon far outweigh the risks presented when consuming fish. You should definitely ignore any fearmongers who imply you'll die of mercury poisoning if you eat even a bite of seafood. Salmon has low levels of mercury compared to most fish species, so go ahead and follow the recommendation to have it often.

The major differences between wild-caught and farm-raised salmon stem from how they're raised and fished, and the levels of specific nutrients and pollutants they contain. For those who wish to make sustainable food choices, both types present environmental dilemmas for different reasons. As with many of the decisions we have to make in life, it all depends on your personal preferences. Let's break down the differences in more detail to help you make the best choice for your lifestyle.