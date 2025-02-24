The Big Difference Between Farm-Raised And Wild-Caught Salmon
It's widely known that salmon is great for our health. These fatty fish have high levels of omega-3, which has been linked to numerous health benefits like reducing the risk of heart disease and some types of cancer. However, those who want to start eating more salmon often face the dilemma between buying farm-raised or wild-caught fish.
To start with, it's important to know that both farm-raised and wild-caught salmon are healthy and that neither one is going to be bad for you. More importantly, experts agree that the benefits of eating any type of salmon far outweigh the risks presented when consuming fish. You should definitely ignore any fearmongers who imply you'll die of mercury poisoning if you eat even a bite of seafood. Salmon has low levels of mercury compared to most fish species, so go ahead and follow the recommendation to have it often.
The major differences between wild-caught and farm-raised salmon stem from how they're raised and fished, and the levels of specific nutrients and pollutants they contain. For those who wish to make sustainable food choices, both types present environmental dilemmas for different reasons. As with many of the decisions we have to make in life, it all depends on your personal preferences. Let's break down the differences in more detail to help you make the best choice for your lifestyle.
Farm-raised salmon
As the name suggests, farm-raised salmon is raised in aquaculture farms. As with livestock, these farms raise fish with the sole purpose of selling them for human consumption. Growing conditions are tightly controlled, especially during the first year. After this, the fish are transported to a salt-water environment where they stay for another two years until they are large enough to be eaten.
This method of production has its benefits and drawbacks. Some studies have shown that, since food is controlled, farm-raised salmon has higher levels of omega-3s and lower levels of mercury. But that doesn't necessarily mean that it's healthier. Because they don't eat krill, raised salmon don't get the pink color of their wild counterparts. Consumers would probably not trust grey salmon, so farms tend to dye their fish. Farms also use (and sometimes overuse) antibiotics, which can present a problem, as overreliance on antibiotics can lead to bacterial resistance.
The sustainability issue is also complex. Aquaculture farms prevent overfishing of wild populations. This is important because we're not the only organisms that rely on fish for food. Overfishing salmon can cause major disruptions in the food chain and affect species like whales and bears. On the other hand, there is concern about escaped farmed fish and their potential impact on native populations. Studies on this are inconclusive, however, and, so far, we haven't seen major problems caused by salmon that escape into the wild.
Wild-caught salmon
Wild salmon is, of course, caught by fishing. We have no control whatsoever over their behavior, size, or diets. These salmon typically feed on smaller fish and krill, which may be why they contain higher levels of calcium and iron than farmed salmon. Since they're typically fed less and swim farther, they also have fewer grams of fat (though this may also be why their omega-3 levels are lower). They contain higher levels of mercury but no dyes or antibiotics.
Wild salmon's sustainability boils down to which company you buy from. Industrial fishing practices vary depending on a country's laws and a company's commitment to health and the environment. Many companies cast open nets that catch sea life other than salmon or disrupt the ocean floor. Others use selective harvesting practices to avoid bycatch and limit overfishing. The Monterey Bay Aquarium's Seafood Watch has a handy guide to buying sustainable farm-raised and wild-caught salmon.
Keep in mind that most of these differences are minimal. If you don't want to consume antibiotics and can afford pricier wild-caught salmon, look for companies with responsible practices. If you're more worried about mercury and need to keep an eye on your budget, look for farms that control antibiotics and take measures to avoid harming wild salmon populations.
Either way, eating salmon has great health benefits, so relax and enjoy it, whether it's grilled or baked with tomatoes. Whatever you do, just please don't cook it in the dishwasher.