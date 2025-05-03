The Fruity Vinegar Andrew Zimmern Uses Almost Every Day
Vinegar is the perfect example of a single ingredient that can instantly transform all kinds of dishes. It adds brightness, balance, depth, or just an extra zingy kick — not to mention its array of other culinary uses, including preserving and tenderizing. Andrew Zimmern is such a fan of the condiment that he has a whole drawer dedicated to the stuff. Although the chef loves using sherry vinegar — an affordable pantry must-have — the type he turns to pretty much every day is a fruitier variety. It's made with calamansi, a citrus fruit that's popular in Southeast Asian cuisine.
The aromatic fruit, which is native to the Philippines, China, and Indonesia, tastes like something of a hybrid between a lemon, a lime, and an orange. It gives the vinegar a unique sweetness as well as a tangy tartness. "This vinegar I use almost daily," Zimmern posted on Facebook. "From marinades to dressings to drizzling on anything. I go through it like water. A must for any cook."
Zimmern's favorite calamansi vinegar is from Huilerie Beaujolaise, a company based in the Rhône Valley which specializes in artisanal vinegars and oils. Although other brands also produce the condiment, Huilerie Beaujolaise makes some of the best vinegars in the world, according to Zimmern. He keeps the pulp-rich vinegar in the fridge — the same way Ina Garten stores her vinegar — so it stays in the best condition. And, although calamansi vinegar might not be as ubiquitous as red or white wine vinegar or balsamic, it can be used in so many creative ways.
How to use calamansi vinegar
Huilerie Beaujolaise advises adding its calamansi vinegar to any dish where you'd usually use lemon, although it's worth keeping in mind that a little of the condiment goes a long way due to its powerful flavor. For Andrew Zimmern, it works especially well in a zippy vinaigrette that's made by blending up the vinegar with extra virgin olive oil, honey, mustard, anchovies, shallots, and an extra splash of lime juice. Use the vinaigrette to drizzle over vegetables such as charred leeks, asparagus, or peas. It would also make a good choice of salad dressing for greens.
As well as amping up the taste of fresh veggie dishes, calamansi vinegar also goes great with chicken, fish, and shellfish. Zimmern uses it along with wine and citrus juice to braise fennel and leeks before topping the mixture with browned chicken thighs and roasting. You can also try it with fresh ceviche or fish carpaccio, or in a marinade for tender grilled shrimp. Alternatively, add a little of the vinegar to citrus juice and butter to create a rich sauce that you can pour over white fish.
Interestingly, calamansi vinegar pairs just as well with sweet dishes, adding a welcome fragrance and depth. Try adding a teaspoon to a zesty lemon mousse or a refreshing citrusy granita. You can also include some in a caramel pudding or sauce, where it adds complexity and stops the dessert from being overly sweet. Finally, splash a little into your cocktails — it can lift a sparkling whiskey and ginger ale highball or brighten a summery mojito.