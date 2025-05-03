The Fruity Vinegar Andrew Zimmern Uses Almost Every Day

Vinegar is the perfect example of a single ingredient that can instantly transform all kinds of dishes. It adds brightness, balance, depth, or just an extra zingy kick — not to mention its array of other culinary uses, including preserving and tenderizing. Andrew Zimmern is such a fan of the condiment that he has a whole drawer dedicated to the stuff. Although the chef loves using sherry vinegar — an affordable pantry must-have — the type he turns to pretty much every day is a fruitier variety. It's made with calamansi, a citrus fruit that's popular in Southeast Asian cuisine.

The aromatic fruit, which is native to the Philippines, China, and Indonesia, tastes like something of a hybrid between a lemon, a lime, and an orange. It gives the vinegar a unique sweetness as well as a tangy tartness. "This vinegar I use almost daily," Zimmern posted on Facebook. "From marinades to dressings to drizzling on anything. I go through it like water. A must for any cook."

Zimmern's favorite calamansi vinegar is from Huilerie Beaujolaise, a company based in the Rhône Valley which specializes in artisanal vinegars and oils. Although other brands also produce the condiment, Huilerie Beaujolaise makes some of the best vinegars in the world, according to Zimmern. He keeps the pulp-rich vinegar in the fridge — the same way Ina Garten stores her vinegar — so it stays in the best condition. And, although calamansi vinegar might not be as ubiquitous as red or white wine vinegar or balsamic, it can be used in so many creative ways.