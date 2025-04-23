Ina Garten Stores Her Vinegar In An Usual Spot

Raise your hand if you also have 24/7 eagle eyes on every peek at Ina Garten's kitchen and pantry. (Ina's fav store-bought olive oil: Olio Santo — check; no-cook snacks for hors d'oeuvres — got it; wooden and stainless utensils in separate crocks — done.) So how did we completely miss the fact that the Barefoot Contessa stores her vinegar in the fridge? (Like, right in there with that 100-year-old mayo you forgot about in the back.) "I know a lot of people keep them in the pantry," Garten confessed to Food & Wine of her collection of prized acids. "I might take hell for this, but I just find that they don't develop bacteria in the fridge."

As for those microorganisms, Garten may be referring to the vinegar mother (a slimy mass of bacteria that gets high on its own supply) which forms when sugars or alcohol haven't fully fermented, and reboot the cycle inside the bottle. It's harmless, and vinegar technically doesn't expire, but you might not want to drizzle "mother" over your roasted vegetables.

Most vinegar is pasteurized and less prone to deterioration, but it can still use a little TLC. Keep your bottles away from sunlight and hot ovens, and limit exposure to excessive humidity. You don't need to chill it to keep it food-safe, but if you're not a daily vinegar user, keeping your stash in the fridge slows down slight changes to color and flavor. Still — not to go against the queen of "how easy is that" life — thick-textured, aged balsamics aren't fridge-friendly; All that grape must hardens in chilly climates, making it impossible to pour.