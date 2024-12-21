The Champagne Vinegar Swap You've Been Needing

Champagne vinegar adds a sophisticated touch to vinaigrettes, marinades, and sauces — but it's also hard to track down at some grocery stores. No need to worry though. You can count on white wine vinegar as an easy-to-find flavor enhancer and substitute for champagne vinegar. Both types of vinegar are made by fermenting white wine (or champagne in the case of champagne vinegar) until it turns into acetic acid. This acid is weak, so it makes these kinds of vinegar perfect for cooking rather than cleaning.

Where white wine vinegar has the upper hand compared with champagne vinegar is in its flavor profile, since it's punchier and more acidic. This is often attributed to the wine itself and how the fermentation process affects its taste. Unlike balsamic or red wine vinegar, white wine vinegar boasts a light color so it's barely noticeable at first glance and won't affect the appearance of your dish. However, you'll notice a sharp kick that will wake up your taste buds and bring out the astringent notes in your food. Before buying a bottle of white wine vinegar (or trying your hand at making it from scratch), it's good to know the ins and outs of using it for maximum flavor and why it's such a great swap when you can't find the champagne variety.