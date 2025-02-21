All You Need Is A Simple Pantry Staple To Clean Your Smelly Fridge

Opening your fridge and being hit by an unpleasant smell is not ideal, especially since most people open theirs 15-20 times a day. Even if you successfully find the culprit of the odor or you try fridgescaping to keep things organized, stubborn smells can often linger. One common pantry item will give you a guaranteed fresh and clean fridge and help eradicate stinky odors. All you need is apple cider vinegar — and chances are you already have some at home.

Yes, apple cider vinegar can be used for so much more than just mixing salad dressings or fluffing up baked goods — its acidic properties do a great job killing nasty odors, while also breaking down grease and grime. To clean your fridge, mix equal parts apple cider vinegar and water in a spray bottle. You can then use this to target stains or spills. For a thorough clean, remove everything from your fridge, then spray and wipe each shelf and drawer. Make sure to regularly check if any refrigerated products are spoiled or smelly since removing these in good time will also minimize strong scents.