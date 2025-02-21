All You Need Is A Simple Pantry Staple To Clean Your Smelly Fridge
Opening your fridge and being hit by an unpleasant smell is not ideal, especially since most people open theirs 15-20 times a day. Even if you successfully find the culprit of the odor or you try fridgescaping to keep things organized, stubborn smells can often linger. One common pantry item will give you a guaranteed fresh and clean fridge and help eradicate stinky odors. All you need is apple cider vinegar — and chances are you already have some at home.
Yes, apple cider vinegar can be used for so much more than just mixing salad dressings or fluffing up baked goods — its acidic properties do a great job killing nasty odors, while also breaking down grease and grime. To clean your fridge, mix equal parts apple cider vinegar and water in a spray bottle. You can then use this to target stains or spills. For a thorough clean, remove everything from your fridge, then spray and wipe each shelf and drawer. Make sure to regularly check if any refrigerated products are spoiled or smelly since removing these in good time will also minimize strong scents.
Why apple cider vinegar is a great fridge cleaner
Apple cider vinegar contains acetic acid which is not only a powerful cleaner but also kills bacteria. Alkaline odors, which come from foods like fish or vegetables, are common culprits inside smelly fridges. The acidity in apple cider vinegar works to balance out the PH levels on surfaces, minimizing any bad odors. Because it is made from fermented apple juice, apple cider vinegar also has a slightly sweet smell, giving your fridge a pleasant scent. If your fridge is still funky after a good clean, you can leave a bowl of equal parts apple cider vinegar and water in your fridge overnight to freshen things up.
Apple cider vinegar is also a natural cleaning agent and contains none of the harsh chemicals that are present in some store-bought products. Since we're ingesting most of the things in our fridge, using vinegar is a great way to ensure that we're not accidentally spraying anything harmful near our food. You can also use your vinegar and water solution to clean kitchen surfaces like your stovetop and cutting boards or to clean your microwave. So, there you have it, a fresh-smelling fridge is just a pantry item away.