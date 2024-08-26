Chef Tells Us The Dos And Don'ts Of The Fridgescaping Trend

There has been boho chic, Bauhaus, and a myriad of other home décor trends that have taken the internet by storm this year. The newest one is all about maximizing your décor in areas of your home you would never think to — like your refrigerator. Fridgescaping is the most recent trend on social media, and its goal is to romanticize your fridge by doing some landscaping on its shelves.

Participants in the trend will add plants, flowers, rocks, picture frames, and various other décor items to their fridge to make it look more "aesthetic." Very few people, however, are considering whether this level of home beautification is practical for produce storage and cooking purposes. Thankfully, we spoke to Lydia Yeakel, corporate executive chef at Violife, who is a leader in the vegan products development arena, and she gave us insight into what professional chefs think of the fridgescaping trend.

According to Chef Yeakel, you do not have to choose between aesthetics and freshness in your fridge. There are tips and insights to food organization and storage that can help you decide whether fridgescaping is right for you, and prevent food spoilage while you participate in this trend. This article will give you the inside scoop so you can decide if you are ready to take your fridge to the next level.

