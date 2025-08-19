The Quickest Way To Thaw Fish From Frozen

It's often the most basic aspect of preparing a meal that we forget to perform, like pulling fish out of the freezer to let it defrost in the fridge the night before. It typically takes 24 hours for protein to soften in the refrigerator; meaning if it didn't get done beforehand, dinner is in jeopardy unless you can thaw that fish in a hurry. There are a couple of tricks that'll work in a pinch, and Maricel Gentile, author of "Maricel's Simply Asian Cookbook," chef, and owner of Maricel's Kitchen, advised us on which was best.

The first approach she recommended isn't the fastest way to thaw seafood, but it's the next best thing to using the fridge. "The safest quick method is submerging it (in a sealed bag) in cold water, changing the water every 20 minutes," Gentile said. If the bag isn't completely closed, bacteria could potentially find their new home on your protein.

The primary goal when thawing fish quickly is ensuring it doesn't enter the "danger zone" -– the temperature range between 40 and 140 degrees Fahrenheit where bacteria thrive. "Never use warm or hot water as it encourages bacterial growth," she warned. Using hot water might seem quicker, but it will cause the outside of the fish to thaw faster than the middle, leaving it in the danger zone while the center is still defrosting. Using cold water takes one to three hours, depending on its size. If you don't have that much time, there is one other trick that will thaw fish out in minutes.