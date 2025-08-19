The Quickest Way To Thaw Fish From Frozen
It's often the most basic aspect of preparing a meal that we forget to perform, like pulling fish out of the freezer to let it defrost in the fridge the night before. It typically takes 24 hours for protein to soften in the refrigerator; meaning if it didn't get done beforehand, dinner is in jeopardy unless you can thaw that fish in a hurry. There are a couple of tricks that'll work in a pinch, and Maricel Gentile, author of "Maricel's Simply Asian Cookbook," chef, and owner of Maricel's Kitchen, advised us on which was best.
The first approach she recommended isn't the fastest way to thaw seafood, but it's the next best thing to using the fridge. "The safest quick method is submerging it (in a sealed bag) in cold water, changing the water every 20 minutes," Gentile said. If the bag isn't completely closed, bacteria could potentially find their new home on your protein.
The primary goal when thawing fish quickly is ensuring it doesn't enter the "danger zone" -– the temperature range between 40 and 140 degrees Fahrenheit where bacteria thrive. "Never use warm or hot water as it encourages bacterial growth," she warned. Using hot water might seem quicker, but it will cause the outside of the fish to thaw faster than the middle, leaving it in the danger zone while the center is still defrosting. Using cold water takes one to three hours, depending on its size. If you don't have that much time, there is one other trick that will thaw fish out in minutes.
Use the microwave to thaw fish quickly
I spent over a decade purposely not owning a microwave because it forced me to avoid buying some of those now-discontinued Hot Pocket flavors and other high-priced frozen meals from the supermarket. Although I've resigned to owning one nowadays, I use a microwave similar to how Julia Child did –- to quickly heat up a cup of coffee or, more frequently, defrost meat I forgot to pull out of the freezer ahead of time. However, Gentile disagrees with this practice when it comes to thawing fish. "Better to avoid the microwave if you can."
Still, while she doesn't recommend it over a proper thaw in cold water, Gentile did explain how to defrost it safely in the microwave if you're dead set on having it ready in less than five minutes. "If using a microwave, be careful as it can start to cook the fish, so only use the defrost setting in very short bursts." It should come out when still cold to the touch but with a bit of wiggle to it when handled. If you attempt to defrost it in the microwave using a set-it-and-forget-it approach and the fish starts to cook, you are back in danger zone territory. On top of that, the texture will be off when you cook it. Chef Mic is a good standby in case of emergency, but in the spirit of utilizing best practices, you're better off using the cold water trick to thaw fish in a hurry.