The Discontinued Hot Pocket We Hope Stays Gone Forever

Hot Pockets scorched my tongue more times than I can count — and I still kept coming back for more. They were worth every burn. This convenient meal has long held a soft spot for me in the world of frozen convenience food, but not every flavor that graced the freezer aisle has been a smash hit. One of the most forgettable — and, honestly, regrettable — in our authoritative ranking of Hot Pocket flavors was the High Protein Steak Fajita Recipe.

It was one of those ideas that sounded good but wasn't well thought out. It was deceptive in that it had delicious individual components, but it didn't come together how you'd imagine. When the rubber met the road and the Hot Pocket emerged from the microwave, you took that first bite, and the disappointment sunk in real quick.

Instead of juicy, flavorful steak and crisp veggies wrapped in a flaky crust, you got a mushy, weirdly spicy, and flat-out not good combination of sliced steak, cheddar cheese, onions, and tomato sauce. It had all the visual promise of a hearty meal but none of the flavor follow-through. There's no clear reason as to why this product was discontinued, but there is some speculation that the move had to do with Covid-19 pandemic-related ingredient shortages or the manufacturer prioritizing more popular flavors.