The Only Things Julia Child Used Her Microwave For

Legendary chef Julia Child was charming, quirky, incredibly talented, and brimming with a zest for all things culinary. She was also downright practical, so of course she had a microwave. While this appliance wouldn't fit on her iconic kitchen pegboard, it was still a tool she turned to often. In fact, "I wouldn't be without one," she told Cosmopolitan in a 1990 interview.

Child more than likely would not have made freshly "baked" cookies in the microwave or cooked pasta. Instead, she used the microwave to cut corners: defrosting frozen foods, warming up a tepid cup of tea, or melting some butter without breaking out a saucepan.

Everyone forgets to pull a frozen steak or meal-prepped dish from the icebox from time to time, so it's nice to know the down-to-earth chef didn't have a problem utilizing a shortcut — though there are some important dos and don'ts for thawing meat in the microwave. Similarly, if there is no benefit to be gained from warming up items on the stovetop, why not save yourself the effort and just nuke your tea or butter?