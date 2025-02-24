How Long It Takes To Make A Baked Potato In The Microwave

Baked potatoes are a classic for a reason. With soft and fluffy flesh, crispy skin, and loaded with all your favorite toppings, it's hard not to love them. Making them is a fairly simple process — although things can definitely go wrong when baking potatoes. And there are plenty of different baked potato methods to choose from, some of which are more complex and time-consuming than others. If time is of the essence, though, you'll know that microwaving your baked potato is a great hack as it's quick and simple. But you may be wondering exactly how much time it takes to get the best results.

Well, depending on the size of the spud and your individual microwave, cooking your potato should take around eight to 10 minutes. And even if you're cooking a few potatoes, it shouldn't take much longer, making it a good method for a speedy meal. Each extra potato only takes around a minute longer, and you may be able to do three or four at once depending on how much room there is.

When microwaving your potato, it's important to turn it over about halfway through the cooking time. You can check if it's ready by inserting a knife, fork, or skewer into the middle. If there's still resistance, continue cooking in minute-long intervals until the center is soft. If you're doing multiple spuds, check each one individually.