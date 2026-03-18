These Adorable 3-Ingredient Easter Bird's Nest Cookies Are Effortless Show-Stealers

What are your favorite Easter food traditions? You might dye a pot of boiled eggs or bake up a batch of hot cross buns (even if Mary Berry prefers the store-bought kind). If you'd rather not bake, though, you might want to try these attractive yet nearly effortless Easter cookies. As developer Julianne De Witt says of this recipe, "This easy no-bake cookie recipe is so fun to make. I love that there are only three ingredients, yet the cookies are so rich, crunchy, and chocolatey, you'd never guess how simple they are to make." These festive show-stoppers are the perfect embodiment of the season, with their adorable bird's nest form and bright pastel colors. They're even wonderful for bringing family and friends together. "It's the perfect treat to make with children (with supervision when melting the chocolate, of course). It's also a wonderful dessert to bring to an Easter potluck, spring party, or give as a hostess gift."

These cookies can be whatever size you want them to be, although if you go with mini versions (Sized to hold a single candy egg), you might want to break up the chow mein noodles into smaller pieces. If you've got a packed Easter-day schedule and you're looking for a good make-ahead recipe, you'll be glad to know that these taste great either at room temperature (where they'll keep for three days) or chilled.