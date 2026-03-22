11 Best Buc-Ee's Foods You Can Find Under The Heat Lamps

Depending on the price of fuel, putting gas in your car may be a painful experience. But even if you don't have to pump away half your paycheck, it's hardly exciting – unless you find yourself at a Buc-ee's where you're practically obligated to step inside for a snack. This mega-convenience chain offers far more than the standard selection of chips and candy bars — there's an entire jerky counter (the ultimate road trip pit stop), not to mention so many flavors of fudge it's hard to decide on a favorite. Oh, and don't forget a bag of sweet, crunchy Beaver Nuggets!

If you're hungry for an actual meal, though, you won't want to miss the hot bar, since this is where you'll find the sides and entrées that can make for one of the more memorable gas station meals you're likely to experience. (Memorable in a good way, that is ... while some gas station cuisine has a bad rep, Buc-ee's offerings earn rave reviews.) If you're starting your day at Buc-ee's, you can breakfast on a variety of hot sandwiches, tacos, or pastries along with the obligatory paper cup of coffee. Should your travels bring you there closer to dinner, though, Buc-ee's has got the meats that put Arby's to shame. To round out your hot bar feast, you can add a bag of still-warm house-made potato chips or glazed nuts along with some fresh peach cobbler. Here are 11 must-try items from Buc-ee's hot bar, and why you won't want to skip them on your next road trip.