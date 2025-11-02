What To Do At Buc-Ee's If You Can't Decide What Flavor Of Fudge To Get
Although I've spent some time living in Texas, I've yet to experience the magic of Buc-ee's since Midland was strictly Stripes territory. As I eagerly await the opening of the chain's first Wisconsin location, I'm excited for all it has to offer. It sounds like Buc-ee's brisket is a must-try, and who could resist a gas station jerky counter? I already know that I'm going to have trouble deciding which of the fudge flavors to try first. Luckily, Buc-ee's has anticipated this dilemma, as it offers prepackaged variety boxes containing 24 pieces of fudge.
According to Reddit, Buc-ee's offers more that 20 different fudge flavors including banana pudding, birthday cake, blueberry cheesecake, butter pecan, caramel chocolate nut, chewy praline, chocolate, chocolate pecan, chocolate walnut, cookies and cream, dark chocolate sea salt caramel, key lime pie, maple, mint chocolate, M&M, mochaccino, peanut butter, peanut butter chocolate, red velvet, rocky road, sea salt caramel, tiger butter (chocolate, peanut butter, and vanilla), and vanilla. Not all of these flavors may be available every day at each store, and there's no guarantee that a box would include all of the different varieties since they may include duplicates. The list was compiled a year ago, so it's plausible that some flavors may have been discontinued and others added to the lineup. (A commenter on another Reddit thread mentions pistachio as a possibility, and I really, really hope they're right.) Still, a 24-piece sampler makes a great opportunity to experience as many flavors as possible.
You can still try a fudge sampler even if you don't live near a Buc-ee's
Buc-ee's may be slowly expanding its dominion, but at present only a handful of states have any locations at all. With the ever-rising price of gas, road tripping for the sake of fudge may not be in the budget, but e-commerce ensures that Buc-ee's fudge is available to anyone willing to pay shipping and handling.
One place to buy a Buc-ee's fudge sampler box is from an online seller called True Texas Merch. These boxes currently retail for $29.99, which is nearly double what Buc-ee's charges, but cheaper than driving across country. A website called Johnny's Goods, however, sells a similar selection for $21.95. Johnny's allows for two purchasing options: You can either accept a random selection of twelve flavors cut into one-inch squares or opt for six flavors cut into pieces twice that size. The flavor selection currently includes all of the Buc-ee's flavors with the exception of maple, sea salt caramel, and vanilla.
One thing to be aware of if you're ordering fudge online, though, is that it may not arrive in pristine shape. There's a good chance that some of the pieces will be sticking together, and in warmer weather, the fudge may even start to melt. It's highly recommended that you purchase mail-order meltables like fudge only from late fall through early spring, and it's best to opt for speedier shipping even if it does come at an upcharge.