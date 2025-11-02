What To Do At Buc-Ee's If You Can't Decide What Flavor Of Fudge To Get

Buc-ee's may be slowly expanding its dominion, but at present only a handful of states have any locations at all. With the ever-rising price of gas, road tripping for the sake of fudge may not be in the budget, but e-commerce ensures that Buc-ee's fudge is available to anyone willing to pay shipping and handling.

One place to buy a Buc-ee's fudge sampler box is from an online seller called True Texas Merch. These boxes currently retail for $29.99, which is nearly double what Buc-ee's charges, but cheaper than driving across country. A website called Johnny's Goods, however, sells a similar selection for $21.95. Johnny's allows for two purchasing options: You can either accept a random selection of twelve flavors cut into one-inch squares or opt for six flavors cut into pieces twice that size. The flavor selection currently includes all of the Buc-ee's flavors with the exception of maple, sea salt caramel, and vanilla.

One thing to be aware of if you're ordering fudge online, though, is that it may not arrive in pristine shape. There's a good chance that some of the pieces will be sticking together, and in warmer weather, the fudge may even start to melt. It's highly recommended that you purchase mail-order meltables like fudge only from late fall through early spring, and it's best to opt for speedier shipping even if it does come at an upcharge.