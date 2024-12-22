The 9 States Where You'll Find A Buc-Ee's
Even if you've never set foot in a Buc-ee's, you might have heard about the chain of supersized convenience stores or perhaps seen its bright, buck-toothed beaver-emblazoned logo on a road trip. Of course, you would have only seen it if you were in one of the nine states that currently have a location. Since originating in Texas in 1982, Buc-ee's has expanded into Alabama, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, Missouri, South Carolina, and Tennessee.
Currently, there are 35 locations in the Lone Star State, with Alabama housing the second largest number of Buc-ee's, with four. The company has no plans to slow down in its expansion. In addition to building more in the states where the convenience store already exists, Buc-ee's has plans to open in Arizona, Arkansas, North Carolina, Ohio, Virginia, Louisiana, Wisconsin, and Mississippi.
When you're at a Buc-ee's, it's easy to forget that the company is, first and foremost, a gas station and convenience store chain. The sheer size of its locations makes it a destination for all sorts of travelers, even those who don't need to fill up their gas tanks or grab a cold drink for the road. At most of the brand's stores, you can find visitors posing with giant metal statues of the company mascot, Buc-ee the Beaver, before heading inside to a world of food, merchandise, and some of the cleanest public bathrooms you've ever seen.
What you'll find at Buc-ee's
Once you get past the 100+ gas pumps (yes, you read that right) and the infamously long automatic car washes, park and head inside, where the fun of Buc-ee's continues. You'll find what you'd expect at any given gas station, just on a larger scale. For example, when it comes to ICEE flavors, you can choose from dozens. The same applies to its fountain drink selections. Coolers carry almost any beverage you can think of, from water to juices to sodas — and beers in some locations. There is ice cream, coffee, candy, and snacks, plus huge displays of signature specialties like Beaver Nuggets (that you can eat like cereal), candied nuts, jerky, and famous Texas barbecue sandwiches. Fun fact: Keith Urban visited the location in Athens, Alabama, in the summer of 2024 for a pop-up concert. He also delighted staff and fans when he served some legendary Buc-ee's brisket sandwiches later that evening.
Aside from the food, every Buc-ee's in each of its nine states is a shopper's paradise. There are seasonal clothing, shoes, jewelry, sports paraphernalia, home decor, books, toys, pet gear, tools, grills, and so on. One can spend hours just browsing the different sections of these warehouse-sized stores. And visitors in the know can't leave without checking out the restrooms, which are award-winning for a good reason: They are immaculate. The company even hires associates to focus solely on keeping the bathrooms clean.
Once you've been to one, it's easy to see why Buc-ee's stores are exciting destinations in and of themselves, and you'll probably start hoping your state will open one as well if they haven't already.