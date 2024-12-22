The 9 States Where You'll Find A Buc-Ee's

Even if you've never set foot in a Buc-ee's, you might have heard about the chain of supersized convenience stores or perhaps seen its bright, buck-toothed beaver-emblazoned logo on a road trip. Of course, you would have only seen it if you were in one of the nine states that currently have a location. Since originating in Texas in 1982, Buc-ee's has expanded into Alabama, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, Missouri, South Carolina, and Tennessee.

Currently, there are 35 locations in the Lone Star State, with Alabama housing the second largest number of Buc-ee's, with four. The company has no plans to slow down in its expansion. In addition to building more in the states where the convenience store already exists, Buc-ee's has plans to open in Arizona, Arkansas, North Carolina, Ohio, Virginia, Louisiana, Wisconsin, and Mississippi.

When you're at a Buc-ee's, it's easy to forget that the company is, first and foremost, a gas station and convenience store chain. The sheer size of its locations makes it a destination for all sorts of travelers, even those who don't need to fill up their gas tanks or grab a cold drink for the road. At most of the brand's stores, you can find visitors posing with giant metal statues of the company mascot, Buc-ee the Beaver, before heading inside to a world of food, merchandise, and some of the cleanest public bathrooms you've ever seen.