What Really Makes Buc-Ee's Barbecue Taste So Darn Good

If you're traveling through the southern part of the country, make it a point to stop at one of Buc-ee's 49 locations, as they're practically a world unto themselves. There are so many reasons to get hyped for Buc-ees: The restrooms are as clean as a whistle, the stores are huge, and the food options are numerous. While you should certainly scoop up a few bags of gummy candy and Beaver Nuggets, peruse the jerky counter, and pick up some homemade fudge (hopefully you have a cooler to stash it in), there is no denying the allure of the rest stop chain's good — not even good-for-a-gas-station — barbecue.

Featuring a menu of chopped and sliced brisket, pulled pork, and turkey sandwiches, as well as sausage served up on a stick, Buc-ee's Texas-style barbecue is considered exemplary by some. And a lot of that is due to Randy Pauly, the energetic, cowboy hat-bedecked director of barbecue for Buc-ee's.