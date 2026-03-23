9 Fast Food Chains That Never Use Microwaves (And 5 That Do)

When a candy bar melted in the pocket of Raytheon engineer Percy Spencer, it wasn't just a dry cleaning nightmare — it was a eureka moment. Spencer had been working next to an active radar set that was emitting microwave signals. He put two and two together, and posited that microwaves could actually cook food. He successfully tested his hypothesis with popcorn, then eggs — and he filed a patent in October of 1945. A year later, the Radarange hit the market. It was 6 feet tall and weighed almost 800 pounds.

In time, the invention became more compact, less costly, and incredibly commonplace in American kitchens. The culinary cheat code has its advantages, especially for homemakers, even if we still can't figure out why the middle of our leftovers stays cold. But dining establishments, held to a higher standard of professionalism, aren't always forgiven for using microwaves as shortcuts.

Minute Man, a now-defunct, Arkansas-based fast food chain that opened in 1948, was the first eatery to proudly use a microwave. Today, there are a number of franchises that not only refuse to use microwaves, but claim that stance as a badge of honor. Then there are others — including some of the most iconic names in the biz — that have no problem nuking their products. Whether that's problematic or not is up to the individual consumer. We're just here to provide you with info. Here are nine fast food chains that never use microwaves, and five that do.