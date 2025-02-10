Restaurant Chains That Use The Highest Quality Beef In Their Tacos

When it comes to beef tacos, the best of the best are borderline heavenly. Think tender, juicy meat, richly seasoned and combined with the freshest veggies and creamiest cheese. Finding beef tacos this spectacular, however, is sometimes easier said than done. While there's certainly no shortage of restaurants offering Mexican and Tex-Mex cuisine in the U.S. — in fact, it's thought that 11% of all restaurants nationwide serve Mexican food as of January 2024 (according to the Pew Research Center, via data from SafeGraph) — it's surprising how many chains still dish out tacos made with low-quality beef.

Personally, we respect our stomachs (and wallets) far too much to waste time on subpar food. With that in mind, we've done the research to track down the restaurant chains that boast the highest standards of excellence for their beef. Weighing up criteria such as the grade of a restaurant's beef, how it's prepared, and what else goes into the meat, we put together a shortlist of the restaurants we think are currently using the highest quality beef in their tacos. Apologies in advance for the taco cravings, but at least you'll have a go-to list of 10 restaurant recommendations the next time you want to indulge.