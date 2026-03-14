Yes, Your Poached Eggs Will Explode In The Microwave (Unless You Do This)

Poaching eggs on a stovetop can take a little bit of practice, so you might be pleased to learn that you can, in fact, poach eggs in the microwave as well. It's not quite a set-it-and-forget-it situation, though. There's a few things you'll need to do differently before you hit start. If you're not mindful, the yolk may actually explode (this is unfortunately not an exaggeration). There's one key thing you need to do before you start the cooking process to avoid this.

We spoke to Nelson Serrano-Bahri, chef and director of innovation at The American Egg Board, about how to prevent disaster while poaching an egg in the microwave. He explained to us that microwaves don't heat food as evenly as you'd imagine (this is why microwaved food can sometimes be cold in the middle), which means steam can build up in the egg faster than it gets let out. "If the yolk or white heats too rapidly — especially if the yolk membrane is intact — pressure can build and release suddenly. That's what leads to splattering or the occasional 'egg explosion,' either in the microwave or right after cooking when the egg is disturbed. The risk increases if the egg cooks too long at full power, if the water overheats, or if the yolk isn't pierced to allow steam to vent." So, you'll want to pierce the egg yolk (not necessarily rip it open) by using something like a toothpick or the tines of a fork before you start.