How To Score Five Guys' Secret Menu Loaded Fries
Ordering items off a restaurant's secret menu is some of the most fun you can have at any chain you go to, but it can sometimes draw the ire of the workers you are asking to make them for you. From entitled customers to difficult-to-make special items, it's understandable why some workers have expressed that they are sick and tired of the secret menu trend. However, if you want to try one of the best secret menu items in the fast food world today, you can do so all on your own. We are, of course, talking about the loaded fries from Five Guys — a dish that takes some of Five Guys' best ingredients and combines them to create an unforgettable plate of food.
This item is one that sounds complicated (and, compared to secret menu items like In-N-Out's grilled cheese, it is) but can be made fairly simply if you know what to ask for. Generally speaking, all it takes is you ordering a Little Bacon Cheeseburger with no bun, your choice of toppings, and a small fry to get the job done, although most will also recommend you ask for the burger "chopped" to make it spread better on your fries. From there, you can ask for an aluminum tray (if they didn't give you one for the bunless burger) for your fries, and add the meat, cheese, and all the toppings you ordered — ideally onions, pickles, jalapeños , and some ketchup — to have one delicious helping of loaded fries.
How the Five Guys secret menu loaded fries differ from the United Kingdom version
While the DIY loaded fries are a delicious secret menu item that can be created quite easily in the United States, Five Guys customers in the United Kingdom have it even easier as loaded fries are offered as an official menu item there. The new item debuted at locations across Scotland, Wales, and England in December 2025 and allows customers to add up to 14 available toppings to either the salted or Cajun fries that the restaurant provides. For many, the most noticeable difference between the official U.K. menu item and the unofficial U.S. secret menu item has to do with the selection of toppings available. While the U.K. version does include the chain's fry sauce and cheese sauce as base options, it doesn't come with beef or another meat as a topping — with bacon coming with a £1 upcharge.
Another quality that likely comes to mind when weighing these two similar items is their price tag. Even with the added bacon and any other topping you'd like to use, the U.K. loaded fries come out to £8.95 — which is equivalent to a little over $12 in USD. Meanwhile, the price to concoct the loaded fries stateside using the little cheeseburger and little fries comes out to nearly $15. While this isn't a massive leap by any means — and can arguably be accounted for with the added beef patty — the $15 price tag may scare off those who already believe Five Guys is among the most overpriced burger chains in the country.