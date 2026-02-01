How To Score Five Guys' Secret Menu Loaded Fries

Ordering items off a restaurant's secret menu is some of the most fun you can have at any chain you go to, but it can sometimes draw the ire of the workers you are asking to make them for you. From entitled customers to difficult-to-make special items, it's understandable why some workers have expressed that they are sick and tired of the secret menu trend. However, if you want to try one of the best secret menu items in the fast food world today, you can do so all on your own. We are, of course, talking about the loaded fries from Five Guys — a dish that takes some of Five Guys' best ingredients and combines them to create an unforgettable plate of food.

This item is one that sounds complicated (and, compared to secret menu items like In-N-Out's grilled cheese, it is) but can be made fairly simply if you know what to ask for. Generally speaking, all it takes is you ordering a Little Bacon Cheeseburger with no bun, your choice of toppings, and a small fry to get the job done, although most will also recommend you ask for the burger "chopped" to make it spread better on your fries. From there, you can ask for an aluminum tray (if they didn't give you one for the bunless burger) for your fries, and add the meat, cheese, and all the toppings you ordered — ideally onions, pickles, jalapeños , and some ketchup — to have one delicious helping of loaded fries.