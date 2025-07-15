The Fast Food Trend Reddit Is Sick And Tired Of

TikTok trends aren't always the clickbait abominations many folks expect from the social media platform. The cottage cheese ice cream innovation wasn't bad, and the "hear me out" cake idea was cute. Then we have something like the trend that turns beloved characters into edible nightmares that once again proves people have too much time on their hands. There is also one TikTok craze that encourages entitled fast food customers to ask for off-menu items, and Redditors are declaring, "Enough already!"

The latest trend to draw the ire of Redditors is the infamous "secret menu" at fast food restaurants. To be clear, there are some legitimate things customers can get at various establishments that aren't advertised, like ordering your burger "animal style" at what was Anthony Bourdain's favorite fast food joint, In-N-Out Burger. However, it is all too often the case that a random content creator "exposes" the "secret menu" when all they are really doing is making the staff's life difficult for clicks.

Occasionally, an employee at a fast food restaurant will go the extra mile for a polite, loyal regular who wants to mix things up a bit. It's a way of showing mutual appreciation to a patron who treats the staff with respect, and those fun orders are likely not on an official secret menu. The problem arises when every Jack and Diane hears about it on TikTok and starts treating employees like their own personal chefs. Netizens on Reddit are sounding off.