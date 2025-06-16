Social Media's Latest Trend Turns Beloved Characters Into Edible Nightmares

Boredom is often a launching pad for some of the world's most absurd trends. Some people take to the internet to share useful and interesting tricks meant to help you in the kitchen, like TikTok's popcorn hack or this viral tip for measuring wet ingredients, but other creators simply have too much time on their hands. The latest trend making the rounds on social media falls decidedly into the latter category. People are creating models of cartoon figures, such as Shrek, from foods like cookie dough, then showing viewers how the cherished character becomes a pathetic pile of mush as it bakes in the oven.

The progression from a fairly well-made model of Shrek as it becomes a sadder and more pitiful representation of what it began as is both knee-slappingly funny and depressing at the same time. Viewers had mixed opinions, with some finding the degradation of Cookie Dough Shrek an absolute hoot and others feeling bad for the sorry lump of cookie he became. Unfortunately, or fortunately, depending on your opinion of this latest social media trend, Shrek isn't the only cartoon character getting roasted in the same fashion.